Three first-quarter touchdowns and a stout Wayne County defense was too much for South Jones to overcome in Waynesboro on Friday night. After going into halftime down 41-0, the Braves showed some fight in the second half, scoring 15 unanswered points. Lane Brumley led the Braves with 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
“That’s a really good team,” South Jones head coach Todd Breland said. “They have a bunch of athletes and are on the rise. We came out a little flat, but I liked the effort as the game went along. We are still growing as a team and this is part of it.”
For a full recap of the game, see the Tuesday edition of the Leader-Call.
SCORES FROM THE AREA:
Wayne County 41, South Jones 15
Laurel 28, Minor (Ala.) 27
West Jones 26, Brookhaven 0
Northeast Jones 25, East Marion 6
Bay Springs 30, Richton 6
Loyd Star 32, Stringer 15
Taylorsville 41, Enterprise 30
Wayne Academy 47, Sylva-Bay 14
