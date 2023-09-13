On Sept. 11, 1992, the West Jones Mustangs traveled to Waynesboro to play for the first time at War Eagle Stadium. Wayne County, a school that had just been formed two years earlier from consolidation, won 7-3 on a 65-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Lang with under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The winning pass was made by then-sophomore signal-caller Cory Reynolds, the second student to ever star at quarterback for the War Eagles. Reynolds is now preparing to lead the Mustangs back to War Eagle Stadium in his first campaign as head coach at West Jones.
Reynolds still remembers the game fondly and said he occasionally pokes fun about it with assistant coach JP Varnell, who was playing for the Mustangs that evening 31 years ago. Although he’s proud of the opportunities he received in Waynesboro that helped send him to college and kickstart his coaching career, loyalties lie within relationships, and this time around, Reynolds’ loyalties are with the team in green and gold.
“Those were some really great times,” he said. “I still get to speak with my old ball coach (Bubba Davis), who was a huge part of why I got into coaching in the first place.
“We had played them the year before here in Soso, but I was a freshman that year and didn’t start. The Wayne vs. West rivalry obviously became really special, and it was really cool to be a part of those first couple games. Now I get to see what it’s like from the other side, and I’m looking forward to that.”
He’ll lead the Mustangs (3-0) into Friday’s contest with a ton of momentum after three dominant wins to start the season. The Mustangs’ defense has been as sound as any in the Pine Belt, having held its previous two opponents scoreless in shutout wins for West Jones.
Last week, the Mustangs forced three crucial turnovers in the third quarter of their first road game against South Jones, which allowed “Tootie” Lindsey and the offense to pull away en route to a 38-0 victory over the Braves.
The War Eagles (1-1) are built similarly to the Mustangs this fall, with their biggest strength being experience and skill along the defensive front, but their campaign started in a much different fashion. They opened the season with a road game against 7A power Oak Grove, which resulted in an abysmal 49-0 loss.
After a week off, the War Eagles bounced back in Week 3, flexing their muscles at home in a 51-19 victory over Greene County.
This week, they’ll be on a quest for their first win over the Mustangs since 2018, with West Jones having won the past five meetings — four in the regular season and one in an overtime showdown during the 2019 playoffs.
Wayne County leads the all-time series 18-11, but in a peculiar twist of irony, one of its alumni will look to add another win to West Jones’ side of the dash.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.