On Sept. 11, 1992, the West Jones Mustangs traveled to Waynesboro to play for the first time at War Eagle Stadium. Wayne County, a school that had just been formed two years earlier from consolidation, won 7-3 on a 65-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Lang with under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The winning pass was made by then-sophomore signal-caller Cory Reynolds, the second student to ever star at quarterback for the War Eagles. Reynolds is now preparing to lead the Mustangs back to War Eagle Stadium in his first campaign as head coach at West Jones. 

Reynolds still remembers the game fondly and said he occasionally pokes fun about it with assistant coach JP Varnell, who was playing for the Mustangs that evening 31 years ago. Although he’s proud of the opportunities he received in Waynesboro that helped send him to college and kickstart his coaching career, loyalties lie within relationships, and this time around, Reynolds’ loyalties are with the team in green and gold.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.