Former Tornadoes partner with city to provide free meals for kids
In recent weeks, the coronavirus pandemic has evolved from a trending social media topic to an everyday issue that is having an impact on people all over the nation, including communities throughout the Pine Belt.
A trio of athletes from Laurel High — Omar Bayless, Keon Howard and Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes — have found a way to use the time at home with their families to help those in their hometown.
The three have partnered with the City of Laurel and Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church to provide free meals for kids between ages 4 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Saturday) at the church located at 1039 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
One-hundred meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. For the health and safety of everyone involved, the meals will be prepared in to-go plates for recipients to take home. To be served, students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 years old or older.
Howard, a junior at Tulane University, is currently preparing for his senior season as a quarterback for the Green Wave. With the world of organized athletics being at a standstill, Howard counts it as a privilege to use his platform in a way that benefits and inspires others during this time.
“It’s been difficult on a lot of people,” Howard said. “People are hurting, kids aren’t able to go to school and some are losing work. We just want to do whatever we can to help our community, support these kids and promote personal health.”
When it comes to his work on the field, Howard hopes to continue preparing for the 2020 season as he would any other year. The Green Wave were fortunate to squeeze in a handful of practices before spring activities were canceled by the NCAA, but more will be required over the summer to replace the lost time together on the field. As of now, Howard and his teammates plan to report back to the New Orleans campus on June 1.
Until then, he said he will continue his workouts from home to put himself in the best position to succeed when they finally regroup as a team.
"I wouldn't really consider this to be down time," said Howard. "I think it's important that we keep working the way we always do. If you ride by, you'll see me out here practicing every day."
Howard believes the challenges presented by the pandemic can lead to positive things for him and his peers if they respond appropriately. Along with the adversity comes the opportunity for growth, both on and off the field, Howard said.
“It makes me think of a famous quote from (Mike Tyson),” said Howard. “He used to say that everyone has a plan until they get hit in the mouth. We’ve all been hit in the mouth by this — coaches, players and everyone else in our communities. It’s all about how you respond to adversity. Hopefully, this will bring everyone together, and we can work together to overcome this adversity.”
Keyes, a teammate of Howard’s both at Laurel and Tulane, completed his senior season of college football in December and participated in last month’s NFL combine as a defensive back prospect for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Though he is still training from home in Laurel, Keyes said his most important responsibility at the moment is to offer a helping hand to local communities that are dealing with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Being able to help my city in any way I can is something I cherish and always willing to do,” Keyes said. “This is a tragic time for the entire world right now, and we’re willing to provide for any children, being that they’re away from school. I’m praying we all get through this safely, healthy and back to normal.”
Also joining them is Bayless, a member of Laurel’s graduating class of 2015, who created a lot of buzz during his phenomenal senior season with the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Bayless also participated in the NFL combine as a wide-receiver prospect in the upcoming draft.
Laurel boasts a proud and rich history of alumni using their platforms as athletes to support the community. What makes things special for Bayless, Howard and Keyes is the fact that they get the opportunity to do so together.
The three played football together at Laurel for three years and were each members of the Tornadoes’ 2015 Class 5A state championship team. Several members of that unit have since gone on to flourish on higher levels of competition. Howard credits their success as a group and as individuals to those who blazed the trail.
“There were so many who came before us and went through a lot to give us the opportunity to be successful and have this platform,” Howard said. “I feel like for us, we understood how much it means to carry on that torch, and we didn’t want to let them down.”
The trio hopes that today’s event will be the first of many opportunities for them to give back to the city that helped guide them toward the path to success.
“None of us would be where we are without our families, our communities and our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Keyes said.
Howard added. “Now it’s our turn to give back. We are Laurel, and our community is stronger when we all come together to work through hard times.”
