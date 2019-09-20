A tasty weekend of games perfect for 'bounceback week'
I just finished watching the end of an awesome game on Thursday night.
After trailing by 21 points in the second quarter, Tulane rallied at home to stun visiting Houston, 38-31.
The Cougars, by the aid of a terrible personal foul call, were able to get into field-goal range and tie the game at 31 with less than 30 seconds to play.
After the ensuing kickoff, the Green Wave ran a trick-play to get the ball inside the Houston 40-yard line. Trying to get in field-goal range for a possible game-winning kick, the Wave hit on a TD pass where the receiver broke through three would-be Houston tacklers after about a 20-yard gain and raced to the house for the winning score with 3 seconds left.
My brother Sam texted me after the game: “Maybe this is the setup to a great weekend of games!”
And to which I replied,”I hope so. But I only care if LSU and State win and Old Pee-Pee loses.”
Last week, coming off a perfect 12-0 mark in Week 2, I stated “… since I have done this for so many years, I will likely be lucky to get seven or eight wins.”
Well, I nailed that after stumbling to a 6-6 mark last week, which dropped my season record from 23-3 (88 percent) to 29-9 (76 percent), four percentage points below my intended goal of finishing the year at 80 percent correct.
So, I have some ground to make up this week, which I am referring to as “bounce-back week.”
Once you fall below that 80-percent mark it is so hard to get back above it. Trust me, I have been doing this for more than two decades and I know the feeling all too well. Plus, picking a mere 12 games per week leaves less room for error.
Now, let’s get to this week’s 12-pack of picks.
After picking up a nice road win at Troy last week, USM travels back to the Yellowhammer State to face mighty Alabama. The Golden Eagles haven’t beaten Bama since a 21-0 victory over the Mike DuBose-led Tide in 2000.
No upset here — the Tide will roll. But this should be a good measuring stick of how much of a threat the Eagles will be in C-USA play this season.
Let’s go to Nashville where Vanderbilt tangles with red-hot LSU in an 11 a.m. kickoff. The Tigers have been impressive so far, while Vandy has been the opposite. Both trends should continue as the Bayou Bengals win.
In a game that used to decide the SEC East champion, Tennessee (after its first win of the season last week against Tennessee-Chattanooga) travels to Gainesville to battle rival Florida. No more words … Gator Chomp!
Cal pays a visit to Oxford and the No. 23-ranked Bears might not win pretty but they will take care of business on the road.
I like two “M” schools (Miss. State and Missouri) to pick up wins at home.
One of my College Football Playoff teams —Michigan — has already let me down and I don’t trust the Wolverines to get out of Madison, Wis., with a win. Wisconsin Badgers take down Harbaugh and Co.
Auburn and Texas A&M have an afternoon shootout in College Station on CBS at 2:30. I flipped a coin on this one and it said: War Damn Eagle!
Undefeated SMU (3-0) travels to face in-sate rival TCU (2-0) in an intriguing matchup. Both teams can be explosive on offense, but the Mustangs are yielding 350 yards per game against the likes of Arkansas State, North Texas and Texas State. Frogs leap over ’Stangs.
Oklahoma State at Texas in prime time could be a solid shootout. Both offenses can put up points in a hurry, and neither team is that solid on defense. However, Texas has faced stiffer competition so far and I will reluctantly take the Horns.
The pretender vs. contender game takes place in Athens, Ga., when No. 7 Notre Dame visits the No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs enter as a two-touchdown favorite, but the Irish are out to prove that last year’s 12-0 season and CFP berth were no fluke.
The Dawgs are young on offense, but have a stable of running backs that will be the difference against an Irish defense that comes in ranked No. 120 against the run. The Irish are great against the pass, but they won’t be able to completely stop Georgia’s run game as the Dawgs pull out a win in a game that is much closer than everyone expects.
That leaves us with a solid nightcap as Utah State pays a visit to San Diego State at 9:30 on CBS Sports Network.
The Aztecs enter with a 3-0 record with wins over New Mexico State, UCLA (not the normal Bruins) and Weber State.
Utah State is 1-1 with a drubbing of Stony Brook and a three-point loss at Wake Forest, but the Aggies had last week off while SDSU played.
This game is worth watching because of USU quarterback Jordan Love (6-4 225 pounds). He will likely go in the first round of the NFL Draft next year. This week, Love will lead the Aggies to a road win in San Diego.
That wraps up another 12-pack of picks.
I hope I do a heckuva lot better than last week.
Guru Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.
