Quest for 80 percent takes another hit
•
Well another week with an 8-4 mark and I stand at 80-28 on the season (74 percent). That just ain’t gonna cut the mustard. That goal of 80 percent is getting more and more out of reach ... I knew I should have hung it up after that 12-0 week.
Oh, well.
After a pretty awful month of October, Mississippi State has a great chance of getting back in the win column as the Dawgs travel to Fayetteville to face Arkansas. While MSU head coach Joe Moorhead likely has one foot out the door headed back north to Rutgers, the players will get it done in this one regardless of where Moorhead’s head is. State by 12.
Ole Miss has the task of traveling to Auburn to face the Tigers in primetime on ESPN after Auburn dropped a tough one last Saturday at LSU. I don’t know how many points the Tigers will win by, but this one won’t be that close. War Damn Eagle!
The biggest SEC game (and possibly across the nation) takes place in Jacksonville, Fla. as Georgia and Florida meet in The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.
The winner will likely be in the driver’s seat to win the SEC East. I don’t know why I am going to pick this game the way that I am, but I have seen Florida play in person and have seen more of the Gators on TV than I have the Dawgs. I haven’t been sold on Georgia since the season started, and I might regret this, but Gator Chomp!
UAB takes a 6-1 record to Rocky Top, but the competition the Blazers have faced to this point pales in comparison to the teams that Tennessee has faced. The Blazers could keep this close early, but I think this is an opportunity for the Vols to turn their season around and get into the mode to reach bowl eligibility.
The Vols will take control of this one in the second quarter and cruise to a 48-20 victory.
Kansas State (off a huge upset of Oklahoma) will face in-state rival Kansas in the Sunflower State Showdown.
The Jayhawks picked up their first Big 12 win, in… like 48 years! Not really, but it had been a while, as KU, and the mad-hatter Les Miles, knocked off Texas Tech in a wild one after trailing the Red Raiders 14-0.
K’State beat Miss. State earlier this year in StarkVegas and that is enough for me to take the Wildcats in this one.
Army travels to Colorado to tangle with Air Force in a game that will feature 87 running plays and nine pass attempts. Give me the Zoomies at home.
Miami and Florida State meet in the annual Sunshine State Showdown. Both teams come in at 4-4 on the season and this one is a true toss-up. When I first decided to put this game on the board this week, my initial thought was to pick Miami. And I am staying with that … it’s all about the U.
Utah travels to Washington in a solid Pac 12 game and I will take the Utes to get the road win.
In the ABC primetime game, SMU, with its unblemished record and No. 15 ranking, travels to Memphis to tangle with the Tigers.
The folks in Vegas have Memphis as the favorite, and while ESPN Game Day will be on hand for this one, I think Vegas is wrong. SMU stays unbeaten and will be knocking on the door of the Top 10 in the rankings.
Oregon travels to face USC and the Ducks (along with Utah) are the only teams in the Pac 12 with an outside chance of making the College Football Playoff. This one could be a rout or an ugly win, either way … quack, quack.
To wrap this week, up we will go to the Beehive State where BYU travels to Logan to face Utah State in a 9 p.m. contest on ESPN2 that should do a great job of wrapping up Week 10.
There will be a lot of blue on the field and only one team will be feeling blue after this one is over and that will be the visitors from Provo as the Aggies get the home win.
With LSU off this week, that will give me the chance to watch some other teams play and a chance to catch up on some honey-dos (yeah, right), but come next weekend we will have the “next” Game of the Century and I might have a few words to write about that one.
Until next week, enjoy another great weekend of the greatest sport on the planet … as we wait for “Armageddon in Tuscaloosa.”
•
Guru Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.