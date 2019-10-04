Riding momentum with an Ole Miss win over Vandy
So, I had a pretty darn good week again last Saturday.
Coming into the week, I had a record of 40-10 (or, 80 percent). Then I went out and knocked down 11 of my 12 picks last week to boost my record to 51-11 (or, 82 percent).
Honestly, with the games I had on the slate last week, I was quite surprised to finish with an 11-1 record. But I dang sure will take it.
This week is likely going to be the toughest week of the season to predict — at least to date.
For starters, there are only eight SEC teams playing this weekend and I am only predicting six of those games.
Then, on top of that, Miss. State and Southern Miss are both off this weekend, so I will have to go out and pick the winners of some games I am not too comfortable with. But, it is, what it is.
So, here we geaux.
The only one of the Big 3 teams that is playing this weekend (Ole Miss) will host Vanderbilt at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels come off a loss at Alabama while Vandy travels to Oxford after a week off following a 66-38 home loss to LSU.
Vandy showed they can put up some points against LSU, but Ole Miss proved the same at Alabama. I’m going with the Rebels at home in a pretty close affair.
The game of the day sees No. 7 Auburn traveling to Gainesville to face the No. 10-ranked Florida Gators in the game of the week across all of college football.
I am not going to go in-depth on this one (mainly because my space is limited and I have 10 more games to pick), but I will take the Gators at home with a little bit better defense than the Tigers.
Georgia travels to Rocky Top to face the Volunteers and this is about the equivalent of West Jones going to The Reservation to face South Jones. The Dawgs and Stangs could put up 70 points — or more — but won’t out of respect. Georgia wins easily.
A pair of Big Ten games featuring a pair of Top 25 matchups will see No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan and No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State. It will not be a good day for the Wolverine State, as the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes pick up Ws.
Texas travels to West Virginia and the ’Horns should get the win. On the West Coast, Oregon takes care of resurgent Cal.
A pair of games featuring three military schools sees Tulane playing at Army and Air Force traveling to face Navy. I’m going with the Black Knights and the Zoomies. In other words, give me Army and Air Force.
Baylor travels to the Lil’ Apple to face Kansas State in a game that will feature a pair of surprising Big 12 teams. It’s at KSU, so I will take the Wildcats in another close one.
This game was a stretch, but considering who plays for Arkansas State (Laurel High product Omar Bayless), I decided to put this one in the picks this week.
And, since I did, I’m taking Bayless and ASU to pick up the W over Georgia State.
The final game of this week’s 12-pack features San Diego State traveling to face Colorado State in a 9 p.m. contest on ESPN2.
On paper (and by the bookies) it would be easy to take SDSU, but I will not succumb to either. It might be considered an upset, but I am going with the Rams at home.
There’s another 12-pack in the books, hopefully it goes down as smooth as last week’s 12-pack did.
Guru Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.
