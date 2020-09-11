Brad’s picks
Season record: 8-2
Rivalries keep rolling with Wayne vs. West
First and foremost, I believe it’s important to establish the fact that we can’t put too much stock into what we saw in Week 1 when it comes to judging the potential of our local high school teams this fall. It may be easy for some to assume the worst after seeing a couple of our teams fall victims to upsets, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. These teams spent most of the summer training with arms tied behind their backs, getting limited practice time — barely any practice with pads and full contact — as they all awaited answers to important questions concerning the season to come. Be patient with these guys. There is just as much talent as ever in our area this year, and they’re hard at work making adjustments and tweaks that would have typically been made in July or August. I’m pretty confident that fans will begin to see that more and more each week as the season progresses.
Week 2 is headlined by my favorite local rivalry: The West Jones Mustangs playing on the road vs. the Wayne County War Eagles. Wayne County was one of those two upset victims last Friday, but don’t let that fool you into thinking this will be a stroll in the park for the Mustangs. The two teams are very familiar with one another, having faced off twice last season. But West Jones did come out on top in both of those battles, and Coach Pierson’s team seems to be even more loaded with talent and experience this time around. That being so, I have to believe they’ll find ways to make big plays and come away with another victory on Friday night. The War Eagles will be highly motivated for this one, and I don’t expect them to go down without a fight. But when push comes to shove, my money would be on the Mustangs to get the job done.
West Jones 31, Wayne County 28
Winners in bold print
Laurel at Petal
Taylorsville at Seminary
Bay Springs at Raleigh
Lumberton at Stringer
Sylva Bay Academy at Winston Academy
Wayne Academy at Newton Co. Academy
Mendenhall at Collins
Hattiesburg at Oak Grove
South Panola at Meridian
