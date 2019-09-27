Laurel shellacs South Jones between the bricks
The Laurel Tornadoes (4-1) blanked the South Jones Braves (1-5) Friday night by a final score of 55-0. An onslaught of big plays for the Tornadoes, paired with several turnovers by the Braves, resulted in a very one-sided outcome in the two teams' first taste of region competition.
Tornadoes quarterback Xavier Evans threw three touchdowns and rushed for another, all in the first half of play. Two of Laurel's touchdowns were scored from more than 80 yards out: an 85-yard run by Evans and an 80-yard run by Kiron Benjamin. Amir Smith rushed for two scores in the third quarter, after which the coaches agreed to let the game clock run with no stoppage for the rest of the contest.
Next on the schedule for Laurel will be another home game against the Brookhaven Panthers. As for South Jones, they will be back at home next Friday to host the undefeated West Jones Mustangs.
Mustangs pound Panthers to open region play
Alan Follis threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as West Jones pounded Ole Brook in the region opener for both squads Friday night at The Shoe. The Mustangs (5-0) wasted no time getting on the board. Follis connected with Cedric Bender from 35 yards one minute into the game. After sneaking in from a yard out on WJ’s next possession, Follis found Tajrick Randolph from 11 yards and 43 yards for scores less than two minutes apart in the second quarter. Benjamin Cooper (5-of-6 on PATs) booted a 37-yard field goal to give the home team a 30-7 lead at the half. In the third quarter, Kentrell Pruitt and Jasper Jones both scored on 3-yard runs.
The WJ defense allowed only one score, which came near the end of the first quarter when Jermario Hosey launched a 66-yard scoring strike to Dre Ross.
West Jones will continue in region play next Friday with a trip to cross-county rival South Jones.
Aggies outlast Tigers
After a hard-fought half, the Tigers took the lead on a 22-yard field goal by Jason Garcia with 5.6 seconds left before going to the locker room. After only 1.2 seconds went off the clock, Justin Williams returned the ensuing kickoff to give the Aggies (2-3) a 7-3 lead going into the locker room.
Quarterback Evan Clark connected with Williams from 18 yards early in the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game and the Aggies escaped from The Jungle with the win.
The Tigers (2-4), who dropped two TD passes and missed several opportunities, will open region play at Richland next Friday night.
Final scores from around the area
Jackson Prep 28, Taylorsville 0
Stringer 40, Mount Olive 24
Bay Springs 14, Clarke County 7
Wayne County 38, Hattiesburg 22
Petal 38, Pearl 37
George County 24, Oak Grove 20
Purvis 26, Seminary 13
Mize 41, Lloyd Star 0
Scott Central 40, Raleigh 12
North Delta 42, Sylva Bay Academy 0
North Forrest 6, Heidelberg 0
Richton 48, Salem 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.