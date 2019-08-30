Tegarrius Roberts scored twice in the fourth quarter to lead South Jones to a 28-21 victory over Northeast Lauderdale in Ellisville on Friday night.
The junior sprinted in from 15 yards with a 3:08 remaining for the go-ahead score to set off a celebration in Brave Nation. The winning TD came a play after quarterback Chad Locklear connected with Roberts on an 18-yard prayer on fourth down as the Trojans’ defense was bearing down on him. Roberts also scored from 5 yards on the first play of the fourth quarter.to tie it at 21.
The Trojans struck first, pouncing on a bad snap on a punt attempt after the Braves’ first series. But Locklear scored from 11 yards out midway through the second quarter and kicker Mark Diers added the first of his four PATs to put the Braves ahead 7-6 going into the half.
The Trojans struck on their first drive of the second half to go up 14-7, but Locklear answered on South’s next drive with a 15-yard TD to Travis Conner that was set up by B.J. Hawthorne’s punt return to the NEL 38-yard line.
The visitors went up again late in the third quarter with another TD run, but it was all Braves in the fourth quarter.
The Braves (1-1) host West Lauderdale next Friday night.
