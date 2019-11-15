Jones County scores
Laurel 21, Pascagoula 18
West Jones 56, East Central 20
Surrounding area scores
Taylorsville 21, Collins 8
Wayne County 35, Forest Hill 11
Petal 31, Biloxi 0
Picayune 49, Brookhaven 10
Magee 60, Raleigh 20
Richton 28, West Bolivar 20
Oak Grove 42, Ocean Springs 14
Enterprise 6, Wesson 0
Tri-County 34, Wayne Academy 0
Next week's playoff matchups
1A North:
Noxapater at Biggersville
Baldwyn at Nanih Waiya
1A South:
Richton at Resurrection Catholic
Leflore County at Lumberton
2A North:
Calhoun City at Charleston
East Webster at Northside
2A South:
Philadelphia at Taylorsville
Scott Central at Enterprise-Clarke
3A North:
Houston at Noxubee County
Choctaw County at Amanda Elzy
3A South:
Jefferson Davis County at West Marion
Magee at Columbia
4A North:
Itawamba AHS at Corinth
Louisville at Greenwood
4A South:
South Pike at Poplarville
Lawrence County at Newton County
5A North:
Lafayette at West Point
Lake Cormorant at Neshoba Central
5A South:
Wayne County at West Jones
Laurel at Picayune
6A North:
South Panola at Oxford
Olive Branch at Starkville
6A South:
Brandon at Petal
Oak Grove at Gulfport
MAIS State Championships:
1A:
Briarfield (LA) vs Prairie View (LA)
2A:
Manchester Academy vs Marville (AR)
3A:
Greenville St. Joe vs Indianola Academy
4A:
Riverfield (LA) vs Tri-County Academy
5A:
Heritage Academy vs Starkville Academy
6A:
MRA vs Jackson Prep
