Jones County scores

Laurel 21, Pascagoula 18

West Jones 56, East Central 20

 Surrounding area scores

Taylorsville 21, Collins 8

Wayne County 35, Forest Hill 11

Petal 31, Biloxi 0

Picayune 49, Brookhaven 10

Magee 60, Raleigh 20

Richton 28, West Bolivar 20

Oak Grove 42, Ocean Springs 14

Enterprise 6, Wesson 0

Tri-County 34, Wayne Academy 0

Next week's playoff matchups

1A North:

Noxapater at Biggersville

Baldwyn at Nanih Waiya

1A South:

Richton at Resurrection Catholic

Leflore County at Lumberton

2A North:

Calhoun City at Charleston

East Webster at Northside

2A South:

Philadelphia at Taylorsville

Scott Central at Enterprise-Clarke

3A North:

Houston at Noxubee County

Choctaw County at Amanda Elzy

3A South:

Jefferson Davis County at West Marion

Magee at Columbia

4A North:

Itawamba AHS at Corinth

Louisville at Greenwood

4A South:

South Pike at Poplarville

Lawrence County at Newton County

5A North:

Lafayette at West Point

Lake Cormorant at Neshoba Central

5A South:

Wayne County at West Jones

Laurel at Picayune

6A North: 

South Panola at Oxford

Olive Branch at Starkville

6A South:

Brandon at Petal

Oak Grove at Gulfport

MAIS State Championships:

1A:

Briarfield (LA) vs Prairie View (LA)

2A:

Manchester Academy vs Marville (AR)

3A:

Greenville St. Joe vs Indianola Academy

4A:

Riverfield (LA) vs Tri-County Academy

5A:

Heritage Academy vs Starkville Academy

6A:

MRA vs Jackson Prep

