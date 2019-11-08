Jones County scores

Laurel 41, Jim Hill 12

South Pike 48, Northeast Jones 7

South Jones 43, Natchez 40

West Jones 42, Wingfield 0

Surrounding area scores

Taylorsville 50, Union 12

Picayune 49, Wayne County 28

Richter 25, Stringer 21

Scott Central 12, Bay Springs 6

Wayne Academy 26, Cathedral Unit 14

Petal 28, Terry 14

East Central 50, Hattiesburg 48

Playoff Matchups

1A North:

West Lowndes at Biggersville

Myrtle at Noxapater

Goldwater at Nanih Waiya

TCPS at Baldwyn

1A South:

Richton at West Bolivar

West Tallahatchie at Resurrection

McAdams at Lumberton

Sebastopol at Leflore County

2A North:

Charleston at East Union

South Delta at Calhoun City

Northside at Eupora

East Webster at Pelahatchie

2A South:

Taylorsville at Collins

Perry Central at Philadelphia

Enterprise-Clarke at Wesson

Scott Central at East Marion

3A North:

North Panola at Houston

Noxubee Co. at Senatobia

Amanda Elzy at Independence

Water Valley at Choctaw Co.

3A South:

Crystal Springs at Jefferson Davis Co.

West Marion at Yazoo Co.

Magee at Raleigh

Velma Jackson at Columbia

4A North:

Rosa Fort at Corinth

West Lauderdale at Itawamba AHS

New Albany at Greenwood

Pontotoc at Louisville

4A South:

Poplarville at North Pike

Pass Christian at South Pike

Green Co. at Lawrence Co.

Moss Point at Newton Co.

5A North:

Provine at West Point

Lafayette at Holmes Central

Grenada at Neshoba Central

Ridgeland at Lake Cormorant

5A South:

East Central at West Jones

Forest Hill at Wayne County

Brookhaven at Picayune

Pascagoula at Laurel

6A North:

Warren Central at Oxford

Tupelo at South Panola

Horn Lake at Starkville

Madison Central at Olive Branch

6A South:

Biloxi at Petal

Brandon at D'Iberville

George Co. at Gulfport

Ocean Springs at Oak Grove

MAIS 1A:

Briarfield (LA) at Tallulah (LA)

Prairie View (LA) at Desoto (AR)

MAIS 2A:

Humphreys Academy at Manchester Academy

Columbus Christian at Marvell (AR)

MAIS 3A:

Carroll Academy at Greenville St. Joe

Indianola Academy at Winona Christian

MAIS 4A:

Lee Academy at Riverfield (LA)

Wayne Academy at Tri-County Academy

MAIS 5A:

Pillow Academy at Heritage Academy 

Starkville Academy at Adams Christian

MAIS 6A:

Oak Forest at MRA

Jackson Academy at Jackson Prep

