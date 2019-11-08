Jones County scores
Laurel 41, Jim Hill 12
South Pike 48, Northeast Jones 7
South Jones 43, Natchez 40
West Jones 42, Wingfield 0
Surrounding area scores
Taylorsville 50, Union 12
Picayune 49, Wayne County 28
Richter 25, Stringer 21
Scott Central 12, Bay Springs 6
Wayne Academy 26, Cathedral Unit 14
Petal 28, Terry 14
East Central 50, Hattiesburg 48
Playoff Matchups
1A North:
West Lowndes at Biggersville
Myrtle at Noxapater
Goldwater at Nanih Waiya
TCPS at Baldwyn
1A South:
Richton at West Bolivar
West Tallahatchie at Resurrection
McAdams at Lumberton
Sebastopol at Leflore County
2A North:
Charleston at East Union
South Delta at Calhoun City
Northside at Eupora
East Webster at Pelahatchie
2A South:
Taylorsville at Collins
Perry Central at Philadelphia
Enterprise-Clarke at Wesson
Scott Central at East Marion
3A North:
North Panola at Houston
Noxubee Co. at Senatobia
Amanda Elzy at Independence
Water Valley at Choctaw Co.
3A South:
Crystal Springs at Jefferson Davis Co.
West Marion at Yazoo Co.
Magee at Raleigh
Velma Jackson at Columbia
4A North:
Rosa Fort at Corinth
West Lauderdale at Itawamba AHS
New Albany at Greenwood
Pontotoc at Louisville
4A South:
Poplarville at North Pike
Pass Christian at South Pike
Green Co. at Lawrence Co.
Moss Point at Newton Co.
5A North:
Provine at West Point
Lafayette at Holmes Central
Grenada at Neshoba Central
Ridgeland at Lake Cormorant
5A South:
East Central at West Jones
Forest Hill at Wayne County
Brookhaven at Picayune
Pascagoula at Laurel
6A North:
Warren Central at Oxford
Tupelo at South Panola
Horn Lake at Starkville
Madison Central at Olive Branch
6A South:
Biloxi at Petal
Brandon at D'Iberville
George Co. at Gulfport
Ocean Springs at Oak Grove
MAIS 1A:
Briarfield (LA) at Tallulah (LA)
Prairie View (LA) at Desoto (AR)
MAIS 2A:
Humphreys Academy at Manchester Academy
Columbus Christian at Marvell (AR)
MAIS 3A:
Carroll Academy at Greenville St. Joe
Indianola Academy at Winona Christian
MAIS 4A:
Lee Academy at Riverfield (LA)
Wayne Academy at Tri-County Academy
MAIS 5A:
Pillow Academy at Heritage Academy
Starkville Academy at Adams Christian
MAIS 6A:
Oak Forest at MRA
Jackson Academy at Jackson Prep
