Jones County

Laurel 40, Wingfield 8

West Jones 49, Jim Hill 22

Forest Hill 33, South Jones 16

Newton County 35, Northeast Jones 7

Others from the area

Petal 42, George County 7

Stringer 42, Sacred Heart 7

Taylorsville 41, Mize 6

Wayne County 48, Long Beach 7

Bay Springs 20, Heidelberg 6

Hattiesburg 45, Gautier 21

Quitman 34, Mendenhall 12

Oak Grove 31, Pearl 7

Raleigh 28, Velma Jackson 21

Collins 32, St. Patrick 13

