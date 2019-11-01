Jones County
Laurel 40, Wingfield 8
West Jones 49, Jim Hill 22
Forest Hill 33, South Jones 16
Newton County 35, Northeast Jones 7
Others from the area
Petal 42, George County 7
Stringer 42, Sacred Heart 7
Taylorsville 41, Mize 6
Wayne County 48, Long Beach 7
Bay Springs 20, Heidelberg 6
Hattiesburg 45, Gautier 21
Quitman 34, Mendenhall 12
Oak Grove 31, Pearl 7
Raleigh 28, Velma Jackson 21
Collins 32, St. Patrick 13
