Jones County scores
Laurel 29, Forest Hill 14
Mendenhall 14, Northeast Jones 7
South Jones 38, Wingfield 14
West Jones 38, Natchez 12
Surrounding area scores
Enterprise 36, Bay Springs 22
Taylorsville 47, Puckett 0
Petal 38, Meridian 8
Wayne County 34, Gautier 7
Perry Central 12, Collins 2
Hattiesburg 55, Long Beach 0
Mount Olive 36, Salem 8
Oak Grove 36, Brandon 28
Raleigh 50, St. Andrew's 21
Richton 32, Leake County 14
Wayne Academy 46, Winston Academy 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.