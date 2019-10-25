Jones County scores

Laurel 29, Forest Hill 14

Mendenhall 14, Northeast Jones 7

South Jones 38, Wingfield 14

West Jones 38, Natchez 12

Surrounding area scores

Enterprise 36, Bay Springs 22

Taylorsville 47, Puckett 0

Petal 38, Meridian 8

Wayne County 34, Gautier 7

Perry Central 12, Collins 2

Hattiesburg 55, Long Beach 0

Mount Olive 36, Salem 8

Oak Grove 36, Brandon 28

Raleigh 50, St. Andrew's 21

Richton 32, Leake County 14

Wayne Academy 46, Winston Academy 14

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.