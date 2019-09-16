NE Jones RB Zymarrian Ducksworth
Ducksworth had his best performance of the season on Friday in a big win for the Tigers. He rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, leading Northeast Jones to its first win over the rival South Jones Braves since 2014.
“I thought he had a heck of a night,” said Tigers head coach Keith Braddock. “I think our offensive line played its best game to date, and that helped tremendously. Zymarrian is a tough kid who runs hard and has great vision. He showed that on Friday.”
Through four games, Ducksworth has rushed for 322 yards, averaging 7 yards per carry, with three touchdowns.
West Jones WR Tajrick Randolph
The Mustangs’ junior receiver caught four passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s first win over Wayne County since 2010. What made the performance special was the fact that Randolph redeemed himself for a dropped pass in the end zone on the final play of last year’s game against the War Eagles.
“He was really hard on himself after that drop last year,” said WJ head coach Scott Pierson. “But I told him, ‘Son, you’re going to make a lot of plays for this football team before you graduate.’ He continues to get better, he has a great relationship with his quarterback and they’re going to be fun to watch for the next two years.”
Through four weeks, Randolph has 17 catches for 230 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Mustangs’ receiving corps in each of those three statistical categories.
Laurel WR Kanarius Johnson
Johnson was a key factor for the Tornadoes on Friday night in their 21-14 victory over the Petal Panthers.
Johnson hauled in seven passes for 110 yards and two of those catches set up teammate Kiron Benjamin for short rushing touchdowns. Head coach Todd Breland said Johnson will continue to become a larger part of his team’s gameplan as he gains more confidence and experience.
“He’s a big physical receiver,” said Breland. “He’s one of our team leaders that we lean on. As good as he is, he demands those around him to be their best.”
This season, Johnson leads Laurel’s receiving corps with 20 catches for 283 yards and three touchdowns, making it more and more clear each week that he will be a significant concern for any defensive coordinator scheming against the Tornadoes.
