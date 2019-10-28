Laurel QB/RB Xavier Evans
In Thursday’s 29-14 victory over Forest Hill, Laurel’s junior offensive leader proved himself capable of impacting the game from more than just the quarterback position. In the second quarter, head coach Todd Breland made the switch to junior Dexter Scott behind center and placed Evans at running back. The decision paid off, as Evans rushed for 223 yards on 22 carries, including a late TD run to seal a win for the Tornadoes.
Playing running back only enhanced the success that Evans was already experiencing in the ground game. Through nine games, the versatile junior has rushed for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns on 119 carries, averaging 8.7 yards per attempt. Breland and his staff have not indicated any permanent position swaps, but they plan to continue giving Evans opportunities to impact games with his wide range of athletic skill sets.
Stringer RB Omarion Bridges
The Red Devils bullied Sebastopol in a dominant 42-7 home win, largely due to the performance of Omarion Bridges. The versatile junior racked up 190 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 rush attempts, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He also led the team in receiving with two receptions for 24 yards, willing his team to a crucial win to keep their postseason dreams alive.
Through 10 weeks, Bridges leads the Red Devils with 1,093 all-purpose yards — 341 rushing, 467 receiving and 285 on special teams — en route to a team-high total of 13 touchdowns. With two weeks left in the regular season, Bridges’ abilities will be key for the Red Devils in their quest to earn a spot in the Class 1A playoffs.
Stringer is tied for third in Region 4-1A with games against Richton and winless Sacred Heart remaining.
West Jones RB Kentrell Pruitt
Despite a slow offensive start for the Mustangs, Kentrell Pruitt caught fire and led the team to a big win with his most impressive performance of the season. The junior tailback carried the ball 25 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns, leading West Jones to a 38-12 victory to remain undefeated.
Pruitt leads a Mustangs’ ground game that has been deceptively strong throughout their nine-game winning streak. Averaging 5.3 yards per carry, Pruitt has rushed for 630 yards and eight touchdowns on 119 attempts. He has also contributed to the air attack with five catches for 95 yards and another score. With Pruitt helping lead the way, West Jones now stands just one win away from earning its first back-to-back region titles since 2010.
WJ can wrap up the Region 3-5A title with a win at Jim Hill on Friday.
