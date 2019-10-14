Even though looming storms forced them to give up a day of practice and play a day earlier, Thursday’s game against Heidelberg was business as usual for junior quarterback Ty Keyes and the Taylorsville Tartars. Keyes completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 292 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 29 yards on four attempts and scored with an incredible 6-yard dive into the corner of the end zone. By the fourth quarter, Keyes and the first-string offensive starters were on the sideline counting down the minutes for a 48-6 victory over the Oilers.
The game marked the fourth time this season in which Keyes has accounted for four or more Tartars’ touchdowns. His 2,308 passing yards leads all quarterbacks in the state in 2019, and his 25 total touchdowns ranks second in the state behind Pelahatchie’s Ahmad Johnson (28).
Laurel DE Khylin Dixon
The Laurel Tornadoes found themselves in a unique situation this week, having to play two games against region opponents in just four days. Despite the lack of time to prepare, senior Khylin Dixon and the Tornadoes’ defense delivered a dominant performance that led to a 48-14 victory.
“It felt a little strange playing on Monday and then moving our next game to Thursday,” Dixon said. “I felt a little tired, but as a team, we were ready to play.”
Dixon had a team-high 11 tackles and registered his first sack of the season. Through seven games, Dixon has a team-high total of 51 total tackles, averaging seven per week.
“I feel like we have one of the best defenses in Class 5A,” said Dixon. “We already know as a young defense we have to stick together… As a senior, I know I have a lot on my plate, but I try to be the best leader I can be on and off the field.”
West Jones WR Tajrick Randolph
The Mustangs advanced to 7-0 on the season Friday with a 37-18 win over Forest Hill. Tajrick Randolph delivered another strong performance to help lead his team to victory.
Randolph had 10 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and he also returned a punt 24 yards to put the Mustangs in position to score. Eight weeks into his junior season, Randolph leads the receiving corps with 31 catches for 453 yards and nine touchdowns. His performance has put the Mustangs in a prime position to compete for another region title with just four weeks remaining before the beginning of Class 5A playoffs.
