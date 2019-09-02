Laurel QB Xavier Evans
The Tornadoes' junior signal-caller made the cut for the second week in a row after leading his team to its first regular-season victory over Hattiesburg since 2014. Evans passed for 233 yards, rushed for another 111 yards and scored four touchdowns in Laurel's 35-19 win. Evans has become the clear-cut leader of the offense and coach Todd Breland said performances like this have simply come to be expected.
"He's going to be our leader every week," Breland said. "We expect that out of him. I hope I get asked about him every week, because if I'm being asked about him, that means he's doing pretty good."
South Jones QB Cade Locklear
The Braves earned their first win of the season on Friday, largely due to a tremendous performance from senior quarterback Cade Locklear. Locklear completed 8 of 10 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown, and he carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 98 rushing yards and another score in South Jones' 28-21 victory over Northeast Lauderdale.
Entering Week 3, Locklear has completed 73 percent of his pass attempts to start the season and is averaging 4.5 yards per carry, making him quite the problem for opposing defenses. Locklear and the Braves will look for their second win of the season this coming Friday when they host West Lauderdale.
Bay Springs RB Ty Jones
The Bay Springs Bulldogs are well-known for having an explosive rushing attack, and the same has proven to be true of their offense so far this season. Freshman Ty Jones rushed for 151 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 36-19 win over Forest. Jones averaged an astounding 9.4 yards per carry on the night, building off an almost equally impressive performance in Week 1 against Stringer.
Through two games, Jones has rushed for 312 yards, a 10.8 yards-per-carry average, and four touchdowns to help the Bulldogs to a 2-0 record. His name may very well appear multiple times in the top performers column, as he and fellow running back Chase Wilson are showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.
