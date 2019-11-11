Laurel RB Kiron Benjamin
The Tornadoes capped off their regular-season schedule with a 41-12 victory over Jim Hill on Senior Night. Making a difference each time he touched the football was Kiron Benjamin, who rushed for 65 yards on five carries and scored a touchdown to go along with four catches out of the backfield for 57 yards. Benjamin’s touchdown came on a 31-yard run in the second quarter, helping the Tornadoes to secure a comfortable lead well before the final horn sounded.
In his first year as a featured part of Laurel’s offense, Benjamin has rushed for 481 yards and five touchdowns — 7.1 yards per carry — and caught 17 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. With junior quarterback Dexter Scott preparing to make his fourth career start in Round 1 of the 5A playoffs, Benjamin’s versatility could play a key role in creating success for the Tornadoes in postseason play.
Taylorsville RB Jeffery Pittman
The Taylorsville Tartars have consistently proved their ability to win football games in myriad ways. In Round 1 of the playoffs, they wore down Union’s defense with more than 300 total rushing yards. Junior running back Jeffery Pittman led the team with 188 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, averaging 15.6 yards each time he received the handoff. Pittman scored for a fourth time on a first-half punt return, leading the Tartars to a commanding 50-12 victory.
Through 12 games, Pittman has rushed for 981 yards — 8.8 yards per carry — and 14 TDs. The versatile junior also has 257 receiving yards with three touchdown catches along with two interceptions as a defensive back. Pittman will be a crucial piece of the puzzle for the Tartars as they continue their quest to reclaim the 2A state crown, starting with this week’s matchup against Collins.
Wayne County QB Zhakerreun Wesley
Fans were treated to an exciting shootout in Friday night’s season-finale between Picayune and Wayne County, with the two offenses combining for 56 points in the first half. Senior Zhakerreun Wesley led the way for the War Eagles with 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Wesley suffered a knee injury in the third quarter, stifling the offense’s momentum and allowing the Maroon Tide to pull away for a 49-28 victory.
Similar to last year when he took over the starting quarterback position, Wesley has dominated opposing defenses in 2019 with his speed and elusiveness as a scrambler. The 6-foot, 215-pound senior has rushed for 1,309 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 592 passing yards and two TDs. He planned to see a doctor early this week to determine the extent of Friday night’s knee injury and find out if he will be available Friday against Forest Hill.
