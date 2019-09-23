Taylorsville QB Ty Keyes
The Tartars’ junior quarterback put up a nearly flawless performance on Friday, leading his team to a 35-0 shutout victory over the Collins Tigers.
Keyes completed 15 of 18 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. His fourth score made him the youngest quarterback in state history to throw 100 career touchdown passes. Keyes is currently on pace to break St. Stanislaus' Myles Brennan’s state record of 166 touchdown passes by the end of his senior year. He is now a backup QB at LSU.
Through five games, Keyes has completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,519 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“He’s just a great player, and everybody knows it at this point,” said head coach Mitch Evans. “It’s a privilege to have him on our team. I’m glad I’m not coaching against him.”
Stringer QB Jackson Parker
The Red Devils routed Salem on Friday for their second win of the season, largely due to the standout performance of sophomore quarterback Jackson Parker. He completed 10 of 13 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns, and he also ran the ball three times for 14 yards and a touchdown.
Entering the second week of their region slate with a 2-3 record, Parker leads the Red Devils' offense in production with 426 passing yards, 55 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The sophomore will receive more and more responsibility on the team as he continues to grow and develop as Stringer’s new leader.
Bay Springs RB Ty Jones
Freshman running back Ty Jones rushed 17 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 36-27 victory over Pelahatchie. He has rushed for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
Taylorsville WR Arterious Miller
The 6-foot junior receiver caught four passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the first half en route to a 35-0 victory over Collins as the Tartars remained unbeaten.
Miller, who emerged as a primary target for quarterback Ty Keyes early on this season, has been dynamite with the ball in his hands. Through five games, he has caught 17 passes for 280 yards — averaging 16.5 yards per reception — with three touchdowns.
Surrounded by other talented receivers with a four-star quarterback throwing them the ball, Miller and the Tartars’ offense continue to assert themselves as one of the most explosive units in the Pine Belt.
