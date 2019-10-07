Northeast Jones QB Mason Smith
The Tigers have been most successful this season in games where they established a strong rushing attack. On a night when their two featured running backs were held in check, senior quarterback Mason Smith stepped up in a big way for the offense. Smith rushed for 83 yards on 11 carries and scored three touchdowns, leading Northeast Jones to a huge 35-6 road win over Richland in its region opener. He also kept the defense on its heels by completing 5 of 6 passes for 55 yards
In his first season as starting QB, Smith has already led the Tigers to three wins, matching the team’s highest wins total since 2016. Through seven games, he has completed 55 percent of his passes for 427 yards and rushed for another 202 yards with six total touchdowns. With Smith gaining more and more confidence each week, the Tigers have proved to be a real threat on any given week in Region 5-4A.
Taylorsville WR Tyrese Keyes
The Tartars bounced back strong from last week’s loss with a dominant 42-6 victory over region rival Bay Springs. The offense has shown that it has several talented receivers who are capable of taking over football games. This week, it was junior Tyrese Keyes who carried the load for the receiving corps with five catches for 81 yards and three touchdowns. Keyes made one play in particular that impressed the entire crowd, catching a pass in the back of the end zone and managing to get both feet down inbounds for an important Taylorsville touchdown on fourth-and-goal.
This season, Keyes has caught 22 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns, which is tied for most on the team, helping lead the Tartars to a 6-1 record.
Wayne Co. RB Shadamien Williamson
The War Eagles advanced to 2-0 in region competition on Friday with a 21-6 victory over Pearl River Central. A large reason for that was the performance of junior running back Shadamien Williamson, who rushed for 125 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns. Despite weather delays that caused the game to be dragged out to nearly midnight, Williamson never lost his rhythm and proved to be a serious threat each time he touched the ball.
Williamson has stepped up in a big way for the War Eagles since Kelnevious Walley went down with a leg injury three weeks ago against West Jones. In the two games Walley has missed, Williamson has rushed for 202 yards on 25 carries with four TDs, helping Wayne County to a 4-2 record.
