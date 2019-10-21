West Jones QB Alan Follis
Mustangs' head coach Scott Pierson trusted his junior signal-caller to make big plays in big moments in a crucial Region 3-5A game, and he did not disappoint. Follis finished with 153 yards — 87 passing and 66 rushing — and two of West Jones’ three touchdowns. Both of his scores came at crucial, momentum-swinging moments in a huge 24-14 victory over Laurel to earn first place in the region. Follis, who also is the punter, averaged 41 yards per kick and pinned the Tornadoes inside their own 20-yard line three times to assist the defense in keeping them off the scoreboard.
Follis, now 20-3 as the Mustangs’ starter, leads the offense with 1,405 total yards and 20 touchdowns. His performance as a junior has put West Jones in position to win back-to-back region titles for the third time in Pierson’s tenure as head coach.
Taylorsville QB Ty Keyes
Keyes continued his reign of dominance over Region 5-2A in Friday night’s 56-18 drubbing of Enterprise. The four-star junior completed 12 of 13 pass attempts for 264 yards — averaging 22 yards per completion — and five touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns occurred in the first half as the Tartars quickly put the score out of reach to seal a win over the Bulldogs in their 2019 homecoming game.
Through nine games, Keyes has completed 69 percent of his 200 pass attempts for a state-leading total of 2,572 yards and 29 touchdowns. With two games remaining before playoffs, Keyes is poised to finish the regular season with 30 or more touchdown passes for the third consecutive year. Following the game, Keyes was invited for another official recruiting visit to Mississippi State on Nov. 17 to watch it take on No. 2 Alabama.
Petal RB Micah McGowan
One of two players on the cover of our football preview magazine for the Hattiesburg area this year was senior running back Micah McGowan, who has certainly lived up to the hype following a breakout junior season. In a crucial road game against Northwest Rankin, McGowan carried the ball 32 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Panthers in a 28-21 victory to remain undefeated in region play.
McGowan’s performance lifted him over the 1,000-yard mark for the second year in a row. He leads Region 3-6A with 1,111 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns through eight games, averaging 138 yards and nearly two scores per week. With McGowan leading the way, the Panthers are poised to win their sixth region title in program history and make another strong run in the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.