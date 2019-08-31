The Laurel Tornadoes defeated Hattiesburg 35-19 to win the Lil' Brown Jug for the first time since 2014.
Laurel jumped ahead early in the ballgame with 14 unanswered points in the first quarter. The first came by way of a 33-yard rush by Kiron Benjamin, and the second was a 57-yard pass from Xavier Evans to Kanarius Johnson. Evans scored again late in the second quarter on a 53-yard scramble to put the Tornadoes up 21-7 going into halftime.
Evans hit Benjamin for an 84-yard score in the third quarter to extend the lead again. Early in the fourth, Evans scrambled for his fourth touchdown of the night to give Laurel a lead that was too large for the Tigers to overcome.
"He's going to be our leader every week," Breland said about his junior quarterback. "We expect that out of him. I hope I get asked about him every week, because if I'm being asked about him that means he's doing pretty good."
"We had to build off of Week 1," said Evans. We had to fix all the little mistakes we made. We played well tonight and got the win."
When asked about the potential of the Tornadoes this season, Evans said there are no limits.
"The sky is the limit," said Evans. "I think we're a championship-caliber team, and we've got a lot of momentum going into our next game."
The Tornadoes are now 2-0 on the season and will travel to Wayne County next Friday night to take on the War Eagles.
