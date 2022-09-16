The West Jones Lady Mustangs proved to be the best team in Region 5-5A as they took down the South Jones Lady Braves 3-1 on Thursday night. 

The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 5-3 lead with Maylee Mcleod serving in five straight points. South Jones tied the game at 5-5, but Aasia Maggard stopped the Lady Braves’ comeback with a block to score a point and get the ball back for West Jones.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.