The West Jones Lady Mustangs proved to be the best team in Region 5-5A as they took down the South Jones Lady Braves 3-1 on Thursday night.
The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 5-3 lead with Maylee Mcleod serving in five straight points. South Jones tied the game at 5-5, but Aasia Maggard stopped the Lady Braves’ comeback with a block to score a point and get the ball back for West Jones.
“Aasia (Maggard) is such a talented player,” West Jones head coach Addie Ashton said. “She is a great leader for us, and does everything really, she’s very athletic, and she is a great court presence to be around focussed, driven, exactly what we need.”
After a back-and-forth, West Jones got the ball back at 10-10. That’s when the Lady Mustangs started to take control of the game. Leigh Ellen Thompson served the next five volleys for West Jones and took the first set 25-14.
But the Lady Braves were not ready to quit. Breyland Everett posted two aces against the Lady Mustangs to win the second set 28-26.
“My girls fought really hard tonight and never gave up,” South Jones head coach Brooke Robertson said. “They have a ton of fans that always show up, so this is a really hard place to play, but we just kept at it.
“In set two, they came out fighting. They knew they were close after the first one, and they just came out and gave it their all and never gave up.”
In the third set, it looked like the Lady Braves were going to take another victory, but Maggard once again changed the tide with the tying point at 22-22. West Jones scored three more unanswered points to take the 25-22 victory.
Set 4 dominant for West Jones. The Lady Mustangs jumped out a 6-1 lead thanks to Mcleod’s serving. Between overpowering serving performances from Maggard, Thompson and Emma Miller, the Mustangs took a 25-6 win.
“After this victory, we are undefeated in region play, and that’s so important, especially for our seniors,” Ashton said. “They worked really hard to build this program, and it’s special to me for them. We’ve worked so hard over the summer into building this program, and seeing it turning out is fantastic.”
West Jones and South Jones meet again September 29 in Ellisville.
