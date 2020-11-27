For the third straight year, West Jones is headed to the 5A South State championship.
Friday night, the Mustangs will travel to Pascagoula to take on the Panthers for an opportunity to represent the 5A South in the first state title game to be played at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium since 2013. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on SuperTalk Laurel 99.3 FM.
For the Mustangs, the road to a third consecutive South State appearance led them back Between the Bricks, where they faltered last month in a 19-13 loss to the Laurel Tornadoes. Focused and motivated, the Mustangs delivered one of their most complete performances of the season and earned a 42-21 victory to keep their post- season dreams alive.
Despite the three-touchdown advantage at the final horn, head coach Scott Pierson said there were two plays that completely altered the outcome in his team's favor.
The first key play came early in the second quar- ter. Trailing 7-6, senior quarterback Dexter Scott had led the Tornadoes roughly 60 yards down the field for an opportunity to reclaim the lead. That's when senior cornerback Cedric Bender forced a fumble at the 1-yard line with a huge hit, recovered the ball and returned it 99 yards for a Mustang touchdown.
"That was the play of the game," said West Jones head coach Scott Pierson. "If that (play) doesn't happen, I don't know if the momentum changes; and Laurel is an awesome team when they get the mojo going. That play changed the whole outcome, I really believe it."
Bender, a veteran de- fensive leader who played a huge role in last year's Round-2 win over Wayne County with three blocked punts, came away with
two interceptions against Laurel to go along with the 99-yard scoop and score.
"(Bender) played unbelievably. There are a lot of folks missing out on that kid. He's a heck of a ball player."
The second key play came just after halftime. Coming out of the locker room with a 28-14 advantage, West Jones scored again on the opening play of the third quarter, by way of a 60-yard senior connection between quarterback Alan Follis and wide receiver Tajrick Randolph.
Pierson said he credits the score to the poise and wise decision-making of his senior signal-caller.
"They came out in straight man (coverage) with seven in the box, and my quarterback checked to that play, which is what you expect from a senior.
"When they've been playing since they were sophomores, they're supposed to be at that level, and I think that's why we are where we are."
Unlike the past two years, in which West Jones’ South State opponent was perennial contender Picayune, the Mustangs will now face a Panthers squad that is new to the big stage, with their most recent South State appearance being in 2012. Even the most experienced members of the Panthers’ team were only in the fourth grade the night that contest was played.
Though they have less postseason experience, the Panthers earned their spot in the semifinals with several impressive wins over the course of the season, including a 35-32 win in overtime against the Hattiesburg Tigers last Friday in Round 2.
Senior running back Kayvon Barnes led the Panthers’ physical rushing attack with 18 carries for 117 yards — 6.5 per carry — and a touchdown. Sophomore dual-threat quarterback Keilon Parnell kept the defense on its toes with 78 yards on 5-for-6 passing while also scrambling for 90 yards on 15 attempts.
West Jones hopes to counter Parnell’s scrambling abilities with more explosive running plays from Follis, whose legs have been strategically saved for bigger work loads down the back stretch of the season. Pierson said the Mustangs can’t afford to leave anything on the table if they want to return to the big dance for the second time in three years.
“If you lose now, you go home,” Pierson said. “We’re going to give the ball to our best players and let them make plays, and then we’ll live with the outcome.”
Having come so close to the ultimate goal of hoisting the golden ball as state champs, Pierson said he believes his team’s experience and chemistry could play a huge role in determining the winner of Friday’s contest on the coast.
"They loved it when we won (South State), and they had a really hard time swallowing it when we lost," Pierson said. "I think they're on a mission — and I know we are as coaches — to get back to Jackson. I like my kids. I really, really do. It's a good group of kids."
