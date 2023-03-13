West Jones overcame a 3-0 deficit in the third inning and ended the game with a double play to triumph over the Taylorsville Tartars, 8-3.
West Jones starting pitcher Jackson Rayburn allowed three runs in the first four innings, but helped the Mustangs offensively by driving in two runs in the bottom of the third inning.
In the fourth inning with runners on base, Caleb Flynn relieved Rayborn and shut down Taylorsville the rest of the day.
Sophomore Ford Matthews pitched all six innings in a losing effort.
Lawson Odom, Dash Piper and Jackson Rayburn combined for eight of the 13 Mustangs’ hits.
“I really wasn’t pleased with how we played the first three innings, but I’m proud of how the boys stuck through to the end,” West Jones head coach Trey Sutton said. “It was a dogfight tonight. Taylorsville had multiple at-bats with over eight pitches and they just grinded through those at-bats, wearing our pitchers down. That makes it tough on our pitchers. We hang our hat on pitching and defense and a little bit of hitting. It's all about growing as we go and being ready when playoffs get here.”
