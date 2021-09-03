West Jones’ Ken Russell rushed for two first quarter touchdowns, and Joshua McDonald matched him with two in the second quarter. That was all the Mustangs needed to take a 28-0 lead into halftime and essentially ice the game.
“I really thought we threw and caught real well tonight,” West Jones head coach Scott Pierson said. “I thought we did last week too, but we still have got to figure out a way to run the ball. It’s a long year, and we have a long way to go.”
The Tigers struggled to move the ball in the first half with only three first downs, and it ultimately put them in a hole they could not overcome.
“I was concerned about how balanced they were on offense,” Northeast Jones head coach Keith Braddock said. “They’re a good team, but our effort was there. We played hard. I like my team. I’ve got a good team in that locker room.”
