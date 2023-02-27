If testing his team is what West Jones head coach Trey Sutton wanted early in the season, that’s what he’s getting. On Friday, West Jones (2-2) lost to Class 6A powerhouse Oak Grove, 1-0, in a pitchers' duel.
The Mustangs will return to action at home today (Tuesday) against cross-county rival South Jones. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Oak Grove’s Madoxx Miller and Gage Thompson combined for 11 strikeouts in seven innings, allowing just four hits as Oak Grove completed its fourth consecutive shutout. For West Jones, Camden Clark went the full seven innings, accounting for eight strikeouts with seven hits allowed.
Southern Miss commit Lawson Odom, Caleb Flynn, Dash Piper and Jaxon Rayborn all collected one hit apiece for the Mustangs.
Oak Grove (5-0), which allowed its first runs of the season in a 5-4 victory over Purvis on Saturday, scored the game’s only run in the top of fourth inning. Coy Clements doubled with one out, and Miller advanced courtesy runner Alandez Blaylock to third base with a single to right field. Blaylock scored after Dillon Friend picked up the game’s only RBI with an infield single. The next at-bat, Evan Brewer grounded into a double play to close the frame.
The biggest moment for the Mustangs offensively came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Rayborn reached on a single with one out. Piper doubled on a ground ball to left field to set up Rayborn at third base, but the Mustangs couldn’t capitalize. Flynn and Carson Green struck out to close the inning.
“These are the types of teams and the types of games that are important for us from an experience standpoint,” Sutton said. “To be in the game with a team like Oak Grove is always a good sign. Obviously you want to walk away with a win, but this is a performance we can build off of.”
South Jones (3-3) looked like it was about to pick up its biggest win of the young 2023 baseball season, but a late flurry by Petal ended those hopes at West Jones High School on Friday.
After surrendering a run in the top of the third, South Jones answered in the bottom of the frame. Dylan Causey hit a double that sent Cambridge McDaniel and Bryson Bey home. Adam Nix reached first base on a bunt which allowed Kade Phillips to extend South Jones’ lead to 3-1.
Petal (5-0) tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth when Keegan Giger drove in Cayden Burger and Jerimiah McKinney on a double to the center field wall. Giger came up big again in the top of the seventh inning when he hit a solo home run. Tanner Beliveau hit his own home run, scoring Eli Walters and Dylan Dykes for the 7-3 final.
