Jackson Wedgeworth, a native of Soso and 2016 graduate of West Jones High School, took the first-place prize with a career-best, record-setting performance over the weekend at the 2019 Mississippi PGA Trustmark Invitational.
The competition took place at Windance Country Club in Gulfport from July 19-21, with 73 of the state’s top PGA professionals and amateurs taking part. Being familiar with the course from his time playing at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Wedgeworth put together rounds of 63, 68 and 64 for a three-day total of 21 under par (195). His nine birdies on Sunday led to a course-record 13-stroke final lead over the rest of the field to claim the title.
Another former Mustang, David Barry, also competed in the tournament and finished tied for 12th place with a total score of 4-over.
“All summer I really felt like I was right on the edge,” said Wedgeworth. “I felt like I was breaking through but could just never really get it all together on the same weekend. It was just really awesome to be able to put three really good rounds together.”
Wedgeworth began playing competitive golf tournaments around the age of 10. After four years of competing on the West Jones golf team in high school, he joined MGCCC, where he helped lead the group to a MACJC national championship his sophomore year. Wedgeworth won his first individual competition at an MACJC tournament hosted by Hinds Community College the fall of 2017.
Now, coming off the biggest win of his young career, Wedgeworth said he hopes the momentum will carry over into his coming senior year at the University of North Alabama.
“This really just gives me an extra level of confidence,” said Wedgeworth. “I’ve always felt like I was capable of playing this well. To finally get out there and show that on the course just felt really good, and I think it will really help me in other competitions going forward into my senior year.”
