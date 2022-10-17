Mustangs win sixth straight
•
The West Jones Mustangs (6-1, 4-0) rolled right along after they breezed past the Florence Eagles, 34-7, in a game that was out of the Eagles’ clutches by halftime. This was the sixth straight victory for West Jones and the fifth straight game where the team has allowed seven or fewer points.
Florence (5-3, 1-3) attacked first with a 66-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Luke Reed to senior wide receiver Gentry Jordan with 7:38 left in the first quarter. Kicker Jason Dykes made the extra point to put the Eagles up 7-0 early.
On the next Mustangs’ drive, they drove right down the field, capped by a Tooti Lindsey touchdown run on an end-around with 4:24 to play in the opening quarter. Joseph Hernandez booted the extra-point kick to tie the game.
But it wouldn’t stay tied for long.
After stopping the Eagles on their next possession, Florence punted and pinned the Mustangs at their own 4-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Marlon Lindsey connected with Re’Shawn Keys on a 96-yard touchdown catch and run. The extra point was no good, giving the Mustangs a 13-7 lead, with 11:06 left in the half.
“He (Re’Shawn Keys) has really come into his own in the past couple of weeks,” West Jones head coach Scott Pierson said. “He’s only going to get better. This is the first year he’s really gotten to play and I just wish I had him for another year, because his talent is so high.
“Marlon is our heartbeat, and he has been since last year, when we lost Allen Follis to Jones College. I say it all the time, if you don’t have ‘that guy,’ you can’t win at any level, from college, NFL, down to the high-school level. Fortunately, we have a guy that’s special.”
West Jones extended the lead to 20-7 midway through the second quarter on an Elijah Jones’ 11-yard touchdown run. The scored stayed the same until the third quarter, when Mason Jenkins scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 27-7.
Lindsey connected with Keyes on a 42-yard touchdown pass to make it 34-7 after Hernandez made his fourth extra-point kick of the night.
Florence mustered little offense in the fourth quarter and on their only potential scoring drive, Jamarion Keyes intercepted a pass to secure the victory.
“Anytime you play a wing-T offense you have to play very disciplined and I feel like we did that tonight,” Pierson said. “J2 (Jamarion Keyes) he’s a coach's son, and coaches our back end of the defense. Everyone else in the secondary is young, and we didn't have him for the first three weeks of the season because of a shoulder injury. Now that he is back out there playing, you can definitely see the changes on the back end of our defense, and he keeps improving every game.”
The Mustangs will be on the road against Laurel Friday, as they travel Between the Bricks at 7 p.m. The winner will win the 10th edition of the Leader-Call’s Battle for the Belt, with former sports editor Josh “The Guru” Nichols retiring the original belt after the game. The Eagles will be at home against Brookhaven.
