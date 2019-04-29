West Jones High School junior Madi Waters was honored at the recent Fellowship of Christian Athletes “Breakfast of Champions” and was selected 2019 Pine Belt FCA Athlete of the Year.
Waters has played on the Lady Mustangs softball team for five years and currently plays shortstop and serves as team captain. She is batting .381 with team-highs of 37 hits and nine doubles to go with 30 RBIs. She has also stolen 19 bases for the squad, which was 14-15 but advanced to the third round of the Class 5A fast-pitch playoffs.
She is a member of the WJ FCA lead team, where she has helped to organize, plan and participate in many service projects, such as Trick or Trot 5K, Blair Batson Children’s Hospital’s Fall Festival and Valentine’s Extravaganza, Jones County’s FCA Christmas Child Party and Domestic Family Abuse Shelter needs closet.
Waters has participated in the ReLoad Conference, which is on the campus of Jones College for area FCA lead team members. She holds a 4.3 GPA.
Mitch Williams, FCA Pine Belt area director, presented Waters with this honor at the celebration on Friday, April 19.
