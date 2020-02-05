The following West Jones athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play college sports. Front row, from left, West Jones Mattie Hodge (softball, East Central CC), Katie Beth Sumrall (soccer, Southwest CC) and Kaylee Chennault (soccer, Jones College); back row, Sam Hill (baseball, Pearl River CC), Luis Ramirez (soccer, Southwest CC), Madi Waters (softball, Pearl River CC), Brikayla Gray (basketball, Southern Miss), Kelton Keene (soccer, Jones College), Lon’Darius McRunnels (football, East Mississippi CC) and Detorurean Crosby (football, East Mississippi CC). (Photo by Brad Crowe)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.