A two-run lead turned into a disastrous ending for Seminary, as West Jones erupted in the fifth inning to secure a 14-5 win against the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Mustangs jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, as Marlee Hayes drove in Ramiyah Price on an RBI single. However, in the bottom of the first, Seminary came roaring right back. After the first two batters were walked, Sunny Cockrell hit a double to left field, driving in Cameron Easterling. Katie Mauldin was able to bounce back, striking out the next batter. During the next at-bat, a passed ball allowed Presleigh Atwood to take the 2-1 lead for the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Mustangs matched Seminary once again in the third inning, as Mauldin hit a single to right field to drive in Hayes. In the bottom of the inning, with one out and the bases loaded, West Jones put in Jaycee Ellzey, and she got them out of the inning unscathed from that point.
“She (Ellzey)is just a ninth-grader,'' West Jones head coach Cory Tolbert said. “We’ve been dealing with a lot of injuries to our pitching staff, and really all over the field. For her to step out there and get us out of that inning
and to get that experience, that’s really big for us and for her going forward.”
In the top of the fourth inning, Alyssa Wright knocked in Price on an RBI double to left field, but the Lady Bulldogs took the lead again in the bottom of the frame. Jaiylah Thompson got them started with a single, and Atwood drove her in with a double on the next at-bat. Shelby Smith followed up with a triple to score Atwood. Hannah Poore then stepped in to hit a hard grounder to shortstop Karly Garner that bounced off her glove for an error, and scored the third run of the inning for Seminary.
Down 5-3, West Jones finally took over the game in the fifth inning. Jordan Dobbs started off the scoring rally, hitting a deep line drive to left
field for a triple and driving in Ashlee Ainsworth and McKenley Allen. The Lady Mustangs stacked up four more runs in the inning, with Madison Anderson driving in two runs and Mailey Mauldin and Hayes knocking in one apiece.
Katie Temple stepped in the circle and dominated the bottom of the frame. Temple struck out five batters in the three innings she pitched and did not allow another run.
“Katie has had a wrist injury the last couple of week, so we have had her easing back into things, '' Tolbert said. “But you can tell it’s getting close to the time to bring her back to starting really soon, and tonight was just another great example of that.”
With a 9-5 lead going into the sixth, the Lady Mustangs tacked on five more runs to take a 14-5 lead. The Lady Mustangs will face Stringer on the road at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
