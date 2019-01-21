Jurnee McLaurin scored a game-high 23 points and Brikayla Gray scored 20 points as West Jones thumped Wayne County, 53-31.
The victory propelled the Lady Mustangs to 19-0 and 4-0 in Region 5-5A. West Jones, which is scheduled to play at Petal tonight (Tuesday), can wrap up the region championship at home on Friday against rival South Jones.
West Jones led Wayne County 22-17 at halftime Friday night and then put the game away by outscoring Wayne County 17-6 in the third quarter.
McLaurin connected on three 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds and four steals, while Gray led the Lady Mustangs with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
South Jones 57,
Laurel 45
The Lady Braves (17-4, 3-1 Region 5-5A) kept pace with West Jones in the region with a victory over Laurel.
Eighth-grader Jernize Gammage and junior Ebony Fulford each scored 11 points to lead four Lady Braves in double figures. Jordan Clark and A’Shaunti Young each scored 10 points in the victory.
Gammage grabbed 10 rebounds, had five assists and two steals and Clark had five assists.
(B) Wayne Co. 69,
West Jones 59
The Mustangs (8-12, 1-3) dug themselves into a big hole early and couldn’t overcome it in a loss to Wayne County on Friday.
Wayne County led 35-18 at halftime, but was outscored by West Jones in both the third quarter (16-11) and fourth quarter (25-23).
The Mustangs were scheduled to play at Petal tonight (Tuesday) at 7:30 p.m.
(B) NE Jones, 58,
W. Lauderdale 56
Northeast Jones improved to 11-10 and 2-0 in Region 5-4A. The Tigers are in third place in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.