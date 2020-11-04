Two weeks ago, the West Jones Mustangs (7-2, 3-2) locked up a spot in the 5A playoffs with a 42-12 win over Natchez. This Friday, the Mustangs will ride to Brookhaven for a matchup with the Panthers to determine which will enter the postseason with home field advantage.
The Mustangs took a forfeit for last week’s game against South Jones, which was canceled due to COVID-19, but the last game they were allowed to play was a tremendous success. West Jones entered its matchup with Natchez hoping to see improvements in two key areas — running the football and defending the air attack. They achieved both feats. The offense rushed for 355 yards and six touchdowns, led by senior quarterback Alan Follis, who rushed for three scored. Defensively the shut down a potent Bulldog passing attack, collecting five interceptions in the first half and six in the game.
Similarly to the Mustangs, the Panthers secured their spot in the playoffs with a win over Natchez last week, but the contest was much closer. Twenty points in the opening quarter helped Brookhaven fend off a late comeback attempt by the Bulldogs and earn a 41-38 victory. Junior quarterback Dre Ross tossed for 78 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 136 yards and another two scores in the win.
Entering the final week of the regular season, Laurel has already clinched the No. 1 seed in Region 3-5A. If West Jones beats Brookhaven by 12 points or more and South Jones wins, then South Jones will be the No. 2 seed, followed by West Jones at No. 3 and Brookhaven at No. 4.
If Brookhaven beats West Jones and South Jones beats Natchez on Friday, then Brookhaven will be the No. 2 seed, South Jones will be the No. 3 seed and West Jones will be No. 4.
If Natchez beats South Jones, the winner between Brookhaven and West Jones will be the No. 2 seed, the loser will be the No. 3 seed and Natchez will be the No. 4 seed.
West Jones is 9-6 overall against Brookhaven in its football program’s history. In their most recent meeting last September, the Mustangs defeated the Panthers 44-7 in Soso. The last time they traveled to Brookhaven, the Mustangs won 24-20.
