Fifteen.
That is the number of miles that separate West Jones High School from Taylorsville Attendance Center on Highway 28.
Fifteen is also the combined total of region titles the Mustangs and Tartars have won since the last time they met on a football field.
Fifteen seasons have come and gone since that last meeting.
Though they were not originally scheduled to play this season, fate intervened. Tonight (Thursday) at The ’Shoe, undefeateds Taylorsville and West Jones will finally meet again in a highly anticipated battle for local bragging rights between two of the most exciting high school football teams in the state. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Having coached at both schools, Chuck Robertson has a unique perspective on these two programs and what makes them both special. He was an assistant under Mustangs head coach Scott Pierson from 2003-07 before serving as an assistant under former Tartars head coach Bud Blackledge from 2007-10. He became Taylorsville's head coach in 2016 and led his team to a Class 2A state championship in his second season.
For Robertson, having the opportunity to be a part of these storied programs was a “once in a lifetime experience.”
“I came along at the perfect time at both programs,” Robertson said. “At West, it was on the front end of Pierson’s (tenure). The fans were always supportive and backed us. The excitement and (high) expectations at both places are why good coaches stay there. There is no better feeling than being successful at those two places.”
Successful would certainly describe the careers of the two head coaches who will meet midfield for the coin toss before tonight’s opening kickoff. In his 19th season as head coach of the Mustangs, Pierson is one of 18 coaches in MHSAA history to have maintained a winning percentage of 70 or higher through 300 or more games.
“I learned as much about being a coach and being a professional from Coach Pierson as I did from anyone,” Robertson said. “He’s amazing at taking a kid in the ninth grade and developing him into a great football player. He’s great at figuring out the puzzle pieces of fitting kids into where they can be most successful. He’s the same now as he was 20 years ago.”
Then there is Taylorsville head coach Mitch Evans, who served as Robertson’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17 before stepping into the leading role. In a little more than two years at the helm, Evans has led the Tartars to a 34-2 record, two South State titles and one state championship.
“Mitch and I go way back,” Robertson said. “Mitch is one of the best offensive minds I’ve ever known, and he understands the game better than anyone I’ve ever coached with. He was a quarterback at Taylorsville, so he’s a true Tartar, and he understands the community.”
Robertson added, “The biggest characteristic of both coaches is that they’re both winners.”
Evans’ and Pierson’s winning ways have continued in 2020, despite unusual circumstances. Both have been forced to step away from competition for two-week periods due to COVID-19, but both are undefeated in the games they have been permitted to play.
Their methods are similar as well. Both boast high-powered offenses led by senior quarterbacks — Alan Follis for the Mustangs and Ty Keyes for the Tartars — who both have extraordinarily talented receivers at their disposal.
Follis has thrown for 285 yards per game for the Mustangs with eight touchdowns, and five of his receivers have racked up triple-digit totals in receiving yards through three contests. Sophomore Matthew Nixon leads the group so far with 256 yards and two touchdowns.
For the Tartars, Keyes has thrown for 308 yards per game with nine touchdowns through three contests. Senior Tyrese Keyes leads the receiver corps with 437 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Both signal-callers share backfields with senior running backs — Kentrell Pruitt for the Mustangs and Jeffery Pittman for the Tartars — who have experience making big plays in big moments. Pruitt has led the Mustangs with 108 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Pittman has paved the way for the Tartars in the ground game with 397 yards and six scores.
Of course, the two offenses are rarely in situations where large point totals are necessary. The Mustangs’ defense has held two of its first three opponents to six points or fewer. The Tartars’ defense has a knack for creating turnovers, with eight interceptions and a fumble recovery.
The two teams differ most in depth. The 5A Mustangs’ 81-man roster provides a much larger supporting cast than that of the 2A Tartars’ 42-man roster. However, Robertson believes the Tartars are hungry for the challenge of proving themselves against larger programs.
“I’ve never been around another group of kids that work as hard as Taylorsville,” Robertson said. “It starts when they’re young. In pee-wee, they play against Petal and all of these bigger schools. Think about it: Those kids grew up watching Billy Hamilton and Jason Campbell. They want to be the next to be remembered as great.”
Taylorsville currently leads the all-time series over West Jones, with 10 wins and 5 losses. The Mustangs dominated the last meeting in 2004, winning 32-0. The Tartars rebounded from that loss and won a 2A state title two months later, while the Mustangs fell just short of a trip to the big dance with a loss in the 4A semifinals.
