From staff reports
Luis Olivares scored a pair of goals as West Jones beat county rival Northeast Jones 2-1 on Tuesday night in The Jungle. Jacob Fulcher, Rogelio Reynoso and Carlos Aguilar were all credited with assists for the Mustangs (4-6-1).
Carlos Hernandez had the lone goal for the Tigers, who dropped to 6-4-1.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Mustangs won big, 4-0. Lizbeth Oliveras, Breonna Williams, Kaylee Chennault and Bri Carr all scored in the first half. They improved to 6-5 on the season.
The Lady Tigers (2-5-2) were coming off another rival game, where they battled South Jones to a 2-2 tie. Odalys Garcia scored both goals for NE Jones, her second one a penalty kick that tied it at 2-all early in the second half.
Mary Bradley McCardle and Summer Boyette scored for the Lady Braves, who are 7-1-2.
In the boys’ matchup, the Tigers took a 2-1 win. Sophomore Jason Garcia scored both goals for NE Jones. Fausto Reyes scored South Jones’ only goal in the first half. The Braves dropped to 3-7.
Region play began for NE Jones on Friday night as they traveled to West Lauderdale. West Jones will play its region opener at Wayne County on Tuesday night.
South Jones will open region play at home Tuesday against rival Laurel. The Tornadoes are 2-4-2 and the Lady Tornadoes are 0-7.
