Rough night for NEJ
•
Colson Harris was the man for West Jones on Tuesday night, driving in four runs on three hits, including a home run, to lead the Mustangs past Wayne County, 10-2.
Kris Riley had a two-run double, Garrett McLaurin went 2-for-3, Dustin Dickerson doubled in a run, and Logan Kelly and Kelton Keene each had an RBI to lead West Jones (20-3, 8-0).
The War Eagles (9-10, 2-6) took an early lead and the game stayed close until the Mustangs erupted for six runs in the sixth inning to put it away. Harris’ solo homer in the bottom of the fourth broke a 1-1 tie.
Sam Hill took the win, striking out five, walking three and allowing two runs on four hits in 5-1/3 innings. McLaurin preserved the win, striking out two and giving up two hits in 1-2/3 innings.
Tanner Wells took the loss. He and Connor Pittman and Brenon Sehorn allowed 10 hits and five walks while striking out only two.
The Mustangs are scheduled to play South Jones on Friday at 7 p.m. in Ellisville for the region finale. WJ will host Magee at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will be at Greene County at 6 p.m. Tuesday, then get set for the playoffs.
— By Dawson Craft/
For the Leader-Call
West Lauderdale 5, NEJ 3
The Tigers lost a tough one in a battle of the top squads in Region 5-4A in Collinsville on Tuesday night. Both teams came into the contest undefeated in region play.
The Tigers went toe-to-toe with the perennial powerhouse, but their boots got in the way. Northeast Jones fielders committed six errors while the Knights were flawless in the field.
Tyler Harper went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Tigers tied it at 2-all in the top of the fourth. Dylan Greer had a double and an RBI.
Southern Miss signee Ben Etheridge struck out 13, walked two and allowed only three hits in collecting the complete-game win.
Brady Blackwell started for NEJ, striking out two and walking three while surrendering four hits and two runs in 3-1/3 innings. Shelby Nowell took the loss after giving up two runs in 1-2/3 innings of relief. Greer struck out two and gave up one run in an inning of relief.
The Knights finished strong, scoring two in the fifth and one in the sixth to roll their record to 19-3 overall and a perfect 9-0 in region.
Northeast Jones (14-9, 8-1) will get a rematch with the Knights at 7 p.m., Friday at The Jungle. The Tigers will be at Taylorsville at 3 p.m. Saturday.
South Jones 13, Laurel 1
Cody Walters had three RBIs, Andrew Howard had a double and two RBIs and Chad Moses drove in a run as the Braves (18-5, 6-2) crushed Laurel (3-11, 0-8) in a four-inning, mercy rule-shortened game. Dalton Shoemake also had an RBI for South Jones, which drew a total of 12 walks.
Freshman Logan Odom got the win. He struck out two, walked one and allowed one hit in two innings before making way for Destin Shoemake and Reeves Crowder to pitch an inning each. Shoemake struck out all three batters he faced.
The Braves will be at Franklin County at 7 p.m. Saturday and host Enterprise-Lincoln at 6 p.m. Tuesday for Senior Night.
