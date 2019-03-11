Dustin Dickerson had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a grand slam, a double and six RBIs in a 12-0 five-inning win over Laurel in the region opener for both teams.
Luke Leggett doubled and had three RBIs, Adam Bassett went 2-for-3 with a triple, Cole Tolbert doubled and had an RBI and Colson Harris drove in a run in the Mustangs’ offensive onslaught on Thursday.
Kris Riley struck out 10 and allowed three hits in four innings and freshman Francisco Elvira struck out two and gave up one hit in an inning of relief to finish off the shutout.
Dickerson’s slam came in the six-run third inning, when West made its lead 10-0, then tacked on two more in the fourth to end the game on the mercy rule.
The Mustangs cranked out eight hits in four innings and played error-free ball and capitalized on five Tornado (1-4) miscues.
— By Dawson Craft
WJ 4, Florence 3
Dustin Dickerson drove in a run and picked up the win in an inning of relief as the Mustangs plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season. Kris Riley had a double and an RBI and Adam Bassett also drove in a run for West Jones.
Starter Sam Hill struck out six and walked four in three innings and Cole Tolbert, Garrett McLaurin and Dickerson also saw time on the mound, combining to strike out 12, walk five and give up nine hits. West Jones managed five hits and had to overcome three errors. The Eagles (7-1) had two errors and starter Walker Ladner struck out seven but walked seven in 6-2/3 innings.
WJ 5, Gulfport 4
Colson Harris had a triple and an RBI and Cole Tolbert drove in a run as the Mustangs won in the bottom of the seventh.
Garrett McLaurin struck out four, walked one and allowed one hit in two innings to pick up the victory in relief. Starter Luke Leggett struck out three, walked one and gave up six hits and four runs.
West (9-1) was playing in the Stringer Tournament on Monday and today (Tuesday). The Mustangs were playing Simpson Academy at 3 p.m. today followed by Brandon at 5:15 p.m.
South Jones 7, Wayne County 4
Andrew Howard went 2-for-4 with an RBI as the Braves (7-3) scored three runs in the seventh and won their region opener.
John Mitchell doubled and he and Matthew Martinolich also drove in runs as South jumped up 3-0 in the second but saw the War Eagles close within a run, 4-3, going into the sixth.
Tyler Ducksworth got the win as he and Mitchell combined for 12 strikeouts, walked four and allowed four hits.
Tanner Wells took the loss, striking out eight and walking only one, but he gave up eight hits in 6-2/3 innings.
Braxton Lee had two hits for the War Eagles (4-3).
South Jones 12, Millry (Ala.) 5
Tyler Ducksworth went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs and Andrew Howard drove in three runs as the Braves won big in the Northeast Jones Tournament.
Freshman Logan Odom pitched the win, striking out three and allowing two hits and one run in four innings. Destin Shoemake threw the last three innings, giving up six hits and four runs.
Conner Robertson had an RBI and John Mitchell doubled for the Braves.
The Wildcats dropped to 8-2. The Braves will play Brandon at 7:30 tonight (Tuesday) in the Stringer Tournament.
NE Jones 9, Quitman 5
Tyler Harper went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Mason Smith went 2-for-4 as the Tigers (5-5) cranked out 10 hits to win. Joey Withers tripled and had an RBI and Carson Ellis, Dayvis McLeod, Brady Blackwell and Patrick Little also drove in runs in the region win.
Sophomore left-hander Dalton Tanner got the win. He struck out eight, walked one and allowed only one hit in 4-1/3 innings. Shelby Nowell, Dylan Greer and Smith also took the mound and combined with Tanner to strike out 13 and give up only three hits.
NE Jones 13, Morton 3
Freshman Carson Ellis drove in three runs and sophomores Eli Collins and Sam Mansell both went 2-for-2 with two RBIs as the Tigers 10-run ruled the Panthers (2-4). Dylan Greer also went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Dayvis McLeod went 2-for-2 and winning pitcher Brady Blackwell also drove in two runs.
He struck out five and walked two in five no-hit innings and Ellis gave up one hit in an inning of relief.
NEJ outhit its visitors 14-1.
The Tigers (5-5) were playing at Magee on Monday and Perry Central at 7 p.m. today (Tuesday).
