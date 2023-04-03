Fans got all their money’s worth and more at Saturday’s showdown in Ellisville between South Jones and West Jones. The Mustangs rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the seventh inning to score three runs and earn a hard-fought 4-3 win over the cross-county-rival Braves. 

Although the rivalry no longer holds postseason implications as a region matchup, no one could tell based on the effort exuded by both teams from start to finish. Bragging rights were still at stake, and that was more than enough to motivate the Mustangs (12-4, 4-0 Region 6-5A), who entered the weekend on a five-game winning streak.

