Garrett McLaurin got the game-winning hit without swinging the bat.
The West Jones senior was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to give the Mustangs a 2-1 win over rival South Jones on Friday night in Soso.
The ending set off a wild celebration for West — and a spirited protest from South coach Jordan Rogers — after a game that was highlighted by dueling pitchers and a pinch-hitter.
Kelton Keene hit a two-out triple to center to tie it 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth in his only at-bat of the night. His big hit scored McLaurin, who had drawn a walk with one out.
It was the only run that South starter John Mitchell gave up on the night.
WJ left-hander Kris Riley got off to a rough start, issuing free passes to the first three batters he faced. Nate Conliff, who went 2-for-4 on the night, ripped an RBI single to center to give the Braves a 1-0 lead that stood until Keene’s clutch hit in the sixth.
Riley struck out five of the next six batters he faced and finished with 10 strikeouts, four walks and four hits scattered over six innings. McLaurin struck out three and walked one in three hitless, scoreless innings to pick up the win in relief.
Mitchell struck out five, walked three and scattered six hits over eight innings before having to yield to reliever Destin Shoemake in the ninth. Mitchell’s stat line doesn’t show the number of jams he got out of. The Mustangs had runners in scoring position with less than two outs in the first, third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings but couldn’t manage to push one across the plate. A couple of nice plays by shortstop Tyler Ducksworth helped the cause.
“It was just a dogfight,” WJ coach Trey Sutton said. “Both teams had runners that they could’ve gotten in, but nobody could push one across. It was a great game.”
Walker Thompson, who went 3-for-5, led off the seventh with a double and Dustin Dickerson, who went 2-for-4, followed with a single. But Mitchell struck out the next two batters and Riley was intentionally walked to load the bases for McLaurin. He slapped the ball to second, and after a quick bobble, it was tossed to first for the out to force extra innings.
The Braves started the seventh by putting the first two batters on base — Mitchell walked pinch-hitter Matthew Smith and McLaurin walked Mark Diers. But after a base-running blunder and two McLaurin strikeouts, South came away empty-handed. McLaurin retired the Braves in order in the eighth and ninth.
In the ninth, Dickerson welcomed Shoemake to the mound with a single to center and Colson Harris drew a walk. The Braves decided to intentionally walk Riley again with one out. This time, the strategy backfired. McLaurin was hit on the hip, then swarmed by his teammates at first base.
The sprinklers came on in the first inning, causing a short delay and a little comic relief, but Rogers believed his team got hosed in the ninth. He ran out of the dugout, arguing that runners hadn’t touched the bases when the winning run walked in. He appealed to second and third.
After a long fight and short conference between the umpires, the winning run was upheld and West was declared the winner.
“We had opportunities to win,” Rogers said, declining to elaborate on his argument with the umpires. “Both teams put up a fight. That’s why both of these teams are usually hanging around in May.”
Both coaches singled out Mitchell for his eight-inning performance in the SJ loss.
“He pitched an outstanding game,” Sutton said. “I’ve been watching him for three years now in baseball, football and soccer … he’s just a competitor.”
Rogers said, “He gives us an opportunity to win every time he’s on the mound.”
Sutton was proud of his guys for being able to come back from that disappointing seventh inning to win.
“They could’ve lost focus, but they didn’t,” he said. “If we’re in it late, we feel like we can win it.”
The Mustangs (16-3, 5-0 region) won 8-1 Tuesday at South (14-5, 3-2) in an uncharacteristically lopsided matchup in the rivalry. They meet once more in the regular season on April 12.
West will be at region rival Laurel today (Tuesday) then host the Tornadoes at 7 p.m. Friday.
South Jones 8
Pearl River Central 7
Tyler Ducksworth hit a three-run homer and freshman Logan Odom went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Braves to the win in Ellisville on Saturday. Nate Conliff went 2-for-3 with a double, Mark Diers had two hits and Chad Moses doubled as South outhit the Blue Devils 10-9.
McCain Walters started for the Braves and Destin Shoemake got the win in 4-1/3 innings of relief. Hayden Dunhurst had a pair of doubles for PRC (15-5). The Braves took a quick 3-0 lead in the first but the Blue Devils bounced back with five in the second. South tacked on one more in the third and both teams got two runs in the fifth. South scored twice in the sixth for a one-run lead and held on.
The Braves will host region rival Wayne County (9-6, 2-3) at 7 tonight (Tuesday) then face the War Eagles again in Waynesboro at 7 p.m. Friday)
On Saturday, the Mustangs defeated Madison Central, 5-4. The Class 6A Jaguars are 12-5 on the season and in first place in Region 3-6A. No Statistics were reported.
NE Jones splits
one-run games
In a pair of non-region games on Saturday, Northeast Jones won one and lost one.
The Tigers lost 2-1 at Wayne County but bounced back to beat Richton 8-7 in extra innings. No details nor statistics were reported.
Wayne County standout pitcher Tanner Wells tossed seven strong innings and allowed four hits in defeating Northeast Jones.
Carson Ellis, Mason Smith, Joey Withers and Brady Blackwell each had a hit for Northeast Jones.
Patrick Little started the game for NEJ and threw 5 1/3 strong innings before giving way to Dylan Greer, who took the loss. Wayne County scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings and NEJ scored its lone run in the seventh inning.
Against Richton, Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Ellis and Dayvis McLeod each had two hits for NE Jones. Little had as three-RBI double in the win.
Freshman Charlee Strickland earned the win in relief.
NEJ (12-7, 6-0) will be at Northeast Lauderdale (10-5, 3-3) on Tuesday then host the Trojans on Friday in big region contests. Both games start at 7 p.m.
