what offseason

Local athletes go the extra mile with intense workouts
•
For many fans, high school football is one of the furthest things from their minds. More than half a year stands between today and the time they will retake the bleachers at local schools to watch games under Friday night lights.
For a growing number of local student-athletes, however, work is being put in today that will separate them from the competition when they retake the field in August.
Derek “Spike” Richards, director of the South Central Regional Medical Center Sports Performance Center, has been training this group of young athletes nearly every afternoon in downtown Laurel.
In recent years, Richards has helped train and condition athletes at every level of multiple sports, and he sees first hand how much of a difference it makes to go the extra mile during the offseason.
“It’s so important,” Richards said. “The offseason is when differences are made. We’re able to get specific. We can work on their weak points and they leapfrog the opponents who are just resting.”
These workouts are in accordance with improvements local coaches want to see out of their respective players, as well as progression college coaches and scouts want to see from recruits before they reach campus to begin their college careers.
“Their coaches tell me what they would like to see out of them when they get them back, and we focus on those points,” Richards said. “They tell me what they’re working on at school, and we find ways to complement those programs. I don’t ever duplicate what their coaches have them doing.”
One aspect that makes this group unique is that it is comprised of players who compete against one another during the season. On any given day, Laurel quarterback Xavier Evans can be seen working out with West Jones quarterback Alan Follis, or Taylorsville linebacker Karson Evans can be seen working with South Jones offensive lineman Reid Gavin.
Despite being opponents on the gridiron, Richards said they push each other to achieve greater things in the gym.
“The group we have right now is special,” Richards said. “Each year, a different group comes through with guys who have only competed against each other. This year, we have Armondous Cooley from Wayne Country, a Mississippi State commit, who went head-to-head with Londarrius McRunnels from West Jones, who will be going to East Mississippi. Now they‘ve become friends and training partners.
"Then you have guys like Kentral Johnson and Xavier Evans from Laurel making light-hearted on who will get more catches or tackles with Colin Maggard and Alan Follis from West Jones.
“With this many high-level guys pushing each other to become better, the atmosphere is electric here everyday. Iron sharpens iron.”
Richards said the doors are always open for more athletes as they continue to push local students toward their true potential. Not only is he willing to accept more, but he encourages them to join the movement.
“Be ready to work, though,” Richards said, “because we're building a culture of setting and achieving goals. Whether it’s playing ball or just learning discipline to work hard for a goal, we want to mentor young kids to become productive members of society.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.