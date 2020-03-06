Earlier this week, I was scrolling through posts on Facebook and came across this question: “Which sport takes the most skill?”
Tons of current and former athletes were sharing the post and tossing in their two cents on the matter.
Some argued the answer was baseball. After all, hitting a baseball is arguably the most difficult task in the world of sports. Others argued the answer was surely football, given the physical nature and complexity of the game.
For many years, my answer to this question would always be basketball. It just came naturally, seeing that hoops was my first love as a sports fan. Basketball players run, on average, more than two miles per game. Throw in the intricacies of the rulebook while scoring and defending opponents, and you’ve got a tall task for any athlete.
But I’ve come to believe that all of these answers — mine included — are missing the mark. Not only are the answers wrong, but the question itself comes from a poor understanding of how sports work.
For starters, let’s try to break down what the question actually means. Are we asking which sport is more difficult to play in general? If that’s the case, we’d have to get the input of 5-year-olds who are picking up the games for the first time.
Are we asking which sport is most difficult to succeed in? Well, that leaves a lot of gray area. What’s your definition of success? Is it becoming a hometown hero on your high school squad or is it having statues raised after your retirement as a pro?
Just for the sake of uniformity in the discussion, let’s say it’s the latter.
In which sport is the most skill required to go down as one of the all-time greats? Even at this point, with all of us being on the same page, I still don’t believe the question still can’t be fairly answered. In reality, it isn’t easy to be great at anything in life, and sports is no exception. Whether you’re throwing a football or selling real estate, in order to be great at something, you have to invest more time and more effort than everyone else in your field.
Sure, you might have natural gifts that make it come easier to you, but those who are truly successful are the ones who constantly strive to be better, regardless of how well they started.
Throughout the world of athletics, you’ll find that great players always have a mutual respect and appreciation for the hard work and dedication of those who play other sports.
In fact, I still remember seeing LeBron James going absolutely bonkers in the stands after watching Rajai Davis hit a four-bagger for the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series. One of my favorite football players, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, still works out with baseball teams each spring as a way to challenge and better himself for the upcoming season. There are countless examples to be made of athletes showing the utmost appreciation and respect for what those in other sports endure to achieve greatness.
Each sport is unique in its own way, offering new challenges that push athletes to better themselves each and every time they compete.
It’s not about which takes the most skill, it’s about how committed you are to being great. Whatever your game may be — football, basketball, baseball or water polo — it’ll “take as much skill” as you’re willing to earn through dedication and hard work.
Once you’ve achieved that, you’ll probably have a newfound respect for those who have done the same in their own fields.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
