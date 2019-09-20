OXFORD — Whether the weather makes a visiting Pac-12 opponent uncomfortable remains to be seen.
More important for Ole Miss today (Saturday) against No. 23 California will be how comfortable its own quarterback is.
Redshirt freshman Matt Corral, a Southern California native, says after three starts he has a greater understanding of what’s expected from him in the run-based spread option of new offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez.
After completing less than 50 percent of his passes in his starting debut against Memphis, a 15-10 loss, Corral has completed 68 percent in wins over Arkansas and Southeastern Louisiana.
“I started feeling comfortable really against Arkansas,” he said. “They say it feels different when you’re out on the field for the first time, and obviously it does. “When you finally figure out what you’re doing, you have confidence in what you’re doing, all that goes away.”
Rodriguez sees growth in his quarterback but says he wants to see Corral do a better job of making decisions and letting the offense come to him.
“He’ll get that. I think again I saw just a little bit in practice (Sunday) that mistakes he made Saturday he recognized and corrected, so it’s a work in progress. That’s the best way to put it. He’ll keep getting better.”
Corral’s improvement from Memphis has coincided with more consistency in the run game.
The Rebels ran just 52 plays at Memphis and gained only 80 yards on 33 rushing attempts, an average of 2.4 per carry.
Cal, through three games, is ranked second in the Pac-12 and No. 14 nationally in pass defense efficiency and is ranked No. 56 in rushing defense at 129.3 yards per game allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.