When it comes to the quarterback market, the 2020 offseason has been one of the wildest we’ve ever seen as professional football fans. I guess that’s only fitting, considering everything else that has happened over the past few months.
We saw Tom Brady sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending a 20-year run with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
We saw Phillip Rivers sign with the Indianapolis Colts after playing 16 seasons as a Charger.
We saw Ryan Tannehill — a guy with a sub-.500 career winning percentage — become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league while Cam Newton, a former league MVP, continues his quest to find another job after being released by the Panthers.
As if all of that wasn’t enough to wrap our minds around, last week the New Orleans Saints picked up former rival Jameis Winston as a potential successor to Drew Brees’ throne in The Big Easy.
Winston has been a household name since his college days at Florida State. The 6-foot-4, 227-pound gunslinger accomplished just about everything he could’ve asked for at FSU. He won the Heisman Trophy, he led the Seminoles to a comeback victory over Auburn in the final BCS National Championship and he was selected No. 1 overall by the Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft.
So how did Winston end up on the free agent market in 2020? Well, to put it simply, he failed to show that he could take care of the football.
Although he became just the eighth quarterback in league history to throw for 5,000 yards in one season last year, he cost his team countless opportunities by throwing 30 interceptions along the way.
So, when Bruce Arians was presented the opportunity to bring Tom Brady to Tampa, you have to understand why he was willing to part ways with the former No. 1 pick, whom ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith jokingly refers to as the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.
Now, everyone is wondering what to expect from Winston during this new chapter of his career with the Saints. One thing is for certain: He won’t see the field very often as long as Brees is healthy and willing to continue playing. But once Brees is ready to hang up his cleats, could Winston step in and become the next face of the franchise?
For starters, I believe the Saints made the right decision to sign him regardless of what the answer to that question ends up being.
They signed him to a one-year contract worth $1.1 million, which might be the biggest bargain of my lifetime for a former No. 1 overall draft pick.
Even if Winston never makes a single start wearing black and gold, he has to be considered one of the best backup quarterback options in the league. If things don’t work out, the Saints can part ways with him next spring without losing much of an investment.
If things do work out, and he does become a starter again, it will be one of the greatest contract bargains in the history of professional sports.
That being said, I believe Winston will be the heir to Drew Brees’ throne. Their next best option is a guy named Taysom Hill, who has only thrown 13 passes in his entire career (and only completed six of them).
Winston, on the other hand, has started 70 games as an NFL quarterback. Not only has he throw for more than 4,000 yards in three of his five seasons, he’s done so while leading an NFC South football team. His knowledge of the defenses within the division should work greatly in his favor.
Another reason I believe Winston will succeed is that he now has the opportunity to slow down and take notes from maybe the greatest offensive duo in the NFL — Sean Payton and Drew Brees.
Winston’s biggest faults so far in his career are rooted in the fact that he’s often careless with the football and makes inaccurate passes. He’ll now have the chance to learn from possibly the most accurate passer in league history.
He’ll also be coached by the ever-so-innovative Payton, who will draw up schemes to capitalize on Winston’s strengths and get the ball (safely) into the hands of playmakers such as Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas.
If you don’t think quarterbacks with big arms and turnover issues can be salvaged and turned into stars, take a moment to remember Peyton Manning when he first came into the league.
Manning threw 81 interceptions in his first four seasons as a Colt. It wasn’t until Tony Dungy arrived on the scene that he began learning to be more intentional and decisive with his passes and became one of his generation's greatest football legends.
No, I’m not claiming that Winston will become the next Peyton Manning. I’m just saying the potential is still there for him to him to become a viable starting quarterback for an NFL franchise.
Every player who makes it to the league has talent. The ones who succeed are the ones who end up in the right situations at the right time.
Considering Drew Brees’ days being numbered and Sean Payton’s track record of getting the most out of quarterbacks, I have to think that Winston just might have fallen into the right place at just the right time to save his career.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com
