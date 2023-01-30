Longtime West Jones soccer coach Craig Winship won six state championships over his 30-year career, but his greatest accomplishment was the time spent coaching, teaching and being a father to his children, he said after announcing his retirement from coaching soccer.
Winship led the Mustangs to two Class 5A state championships and won four more at Ridgeland High School as an assistant and head coach.
Many people who have been at the top level of coaching start out playing the sport they coach, but due to a lack of high school soccer teams in Jones County, Winship never played soccer growing up. He instead played basketball and baseball at South Jones and won a state championship in baseball in 1984.
After high school, Winship attended Mississippi State and received his teaching degree in mathematics. He then received his master's from Southern Miss. From there, he started teaching at Glade Elementary, where he met one of his best friends and future West Jones soccer coach Joshua Sullivan.
“He was always so easy to play for because he told the team what he wanted to achieve but allowed the players to be creative and get the job done,” Sullivan said. “That’s how it was for me both playing and coaching alongside him all of these years.
“I am very demanding as a coach, but he encouraged me to allow players the opportunity to be creative and succeed without fear of making mistakes. He is a teacher of the game, not just an X’s and O’s guy, but a true teacher.”
Winship coached the basketball team at West Jones from 1994-01 but started coaching his daughter's youth soccer team simultaneously. He eventually fell in love with soccer, which led him to become an assistant coach.
His oldest daughter was starting high school at West Jones when he got the opportunity to coach the Ridgeland Titans, one of the top programs in the state that had appeared in six straight state championships. Three years after his arrival in 2007, the Titans were in the Class 5A state championship again, this time against West Jones.
“I won two state championships under my dad,” CJ Winship said. “My favorite win by far was the state championship in 2010 against West Jones my senior year. Winning that state championship under that man is an accomplishment that I will never be able to replicate. I just remember diving into his arms after the final horn sounded and sobbing. I knew it was big then, but I understand the magnitude of it even more now.”
The state championship win was equally special for her father.
“I don’t think I’ve ever prayed quite as hard for a team to win a game than I did with the 2010 state championship,” Winship said. “It was CJ’s senior season, and that just meant everything to me to win that one against an amazing West Jones team.”
Shortly after that championship, CJ was selected as Miss Soccer for the state of Mississippi.
Two years later and another Class 5A title later, Winship finally had the chance to come back home to West Jones.
“The opportunity opened up just perfectly for me,” Winship said. “Coach Tony Buckley called me and said that he was getting ready to leave, and I had to accept it to get myself and my family back home.
“So many things have changed in the whole of coaching from when I started coaching soccer in the early 2000s. I was just a young coach just figuring my way out and fell in love with the game. Nowadays, you have to have played soccer your whole life and be a true coach of the sport. I’m sure that’s the type of coach West will get next.”
Winship and his daughter Cassie plan to work on art together now that she has graduated from Mississippi State with her degree in graphic design. Over the past several years, he has enjoyed working on graphics and videos for West Jones’ social media pages.
“We think we are going to have a lot of fun together,” Cassie Winship said. “We want to keep our presence in the community. You know him – he’s a talker – and he loves his people here in Jones County. He always has and always will.”
Winship will coach one last game on Feb. 11, as he works side-by-side with Sullivan, at the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star game.
The Lady Mustangs will be represented by seniors Ella Jefcoat and Azlyn Dawson in the game.
“It’s a huge honor for me to be selected as the coach for the all-star team,” Winship said. “Coaching recognition always means a lot of course, but honestly being selected by my peers and the students as Star Teacher of the Year three times means even more to me.
“I have always believed in being a teacher first. Academics have always been my top priority, and I’m happy that I have been able to help many more students off of the court or field than I ever could have on them."
