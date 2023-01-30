Craig Winship with his wife Jodie Winship after a West Jones soccer game. (Photo taken from Facebook).jpg

Craig Winship with his wife Jodie Winship after a West Jones soccer game. (Photo taken from Facebook)

Longtime West Jones soccer coach Craig Winship won six state championships over his 30-year career, but his greatest accomplishment was the time spent coaching, teaching and being a father to his children, he said after announcing his retirement from coaching soccer. 

Craig Winship celebrating a victory this past season at West Jones. (Photo taken from Facebook).jpg

Winship led the Mustangs to two Class 5A state championships and won four more at Ridgeland High School as an assistant and head coach. 

Craig Winship with his daughter Cassie Winship. (Photo taken from Facebook).jpg

Craig Winship with his daughter Cassie Winship. (Photo taken from Facebook)

