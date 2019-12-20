The West Jones Mustangs (6-4) weathered the storm of a ferocious fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Northeast Jones Tigers (3-8) to come away with a 60-56 road victory in their final game before the Christmas break.
Despite the late momentum shift that nearly ended with defeat, Mustangs' head coach Todd Arnold said a win is a win, and he and his team will gladly claim it.
“My dad always told me there’s no such thing as an ugly win,” said Arnold. “We knew it would be a four-quarter game. Even with a big lead at halftime, we knew they weren’t going to just go away. They’re a really good team at home, and this is a hard place to get wins. Thankfully, we had just enough in the tank to get by.”
The big halftime lead Arnold referred to was 36-17, spurred by a 16-point first half performance by senior point guard Re’Quan Keyes.
Northeast Jones’ junior forward Quadarius Shelby found a rhythm in the third quarter, scoring nine points in the period to lead the Tigers back within a manageable deficit. By the 10-minute mark in the fourth quarter, the Tigers cut the lead down to four points.
The Mustangs closed out the game with a big three-pointer and two shots from the line by Keyes, who finished with a game-high 24 points. Shelby led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Mustangs (9-2) built a similar lead early in the evening but never slowed down to give the Lady Tigers (1-9) a shot of catching up, coming away with a 59-39 victory.
Senior guard Brikayla Gray established dominance on the offensive end from the very beginning, outscoring the Lady Tigers by herself in the first quarter. Gray finished the night with a game-high 22 points, making it her fifth game of the season with 20 or more points.
Head coach Sharon Murray said that while she was proud of her team for earning a big win, there are still many improvements to be made as the team prepares to enter region play.
“There were areas where we didn’t perform well,” Murray admitted. “We missed several layups and didn’t always play good defense. We got into some foul trouble and ended up putting them on the line too often. We’ve definitely got to get better on defense, continue to fix the small things and become focused. But I’m proud of their effort."
