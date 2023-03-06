Lady Mustangs finish 29-2
•
JACKSON — West Jones (29-2) has won its first girls' state championship title in 28 years with a 53-31 victory over Callaway High School (27-7).
“It’s very exciting to be a state champion,” said junior Jakera Ducksworth, who scored a game-high 18 points to the MVP honor. “It feels so good to send our seniors off the right way,”
After making it to the championship game in 2022, the Mustangs looked locked in from the start, forcing the Lady Chargers to shoot just 16.7 percent from the field.
“This is a blessing,” West Jones head coach Sharon Murray said. “With everyone behind us and supporting us, I’m so thankful we could win it this year.
“For us to get here and then come out and finish it. I’m so proud of these girls. They proved tonight how dedicated they are and that they will fight and do whatever it takes to win a championship.
The Mustangs took a 28-14 lead at the half and kept rolling in the second half against a Callaway team that defeated Laurel 68-37 in the Class 5A semifinals last Tuesday.
Senior Aasia Wilson scored 16 points and snagged nine rebounds and Halei Keyes scored 12 points and had three steals. They were especially happy to avenge last year’s loss to Neshoba Central in the title game.
“It feels so good to get a ring and a gold ball, I wish I could do it all over again,” Keyes said. “This team's bond and the work we put in. I knew this was going to happen for us because we always stay strong and we never give up.”
West Jones out-rebounded Callaway 50-31 and forced seven steals.
Keyes praised Murray after the victory for the last time wearing a Mustang uniform.
“She is a great coach,” Keyes said. “I’m going to miss everything about West Jones, but especially her. She helped me to be where I wanted to be.”
