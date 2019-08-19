By Guru Nichols
For the Leader-Call
PETAL — The West Jones Mustangs got their first taste of live action for the 2019 season as they made the 40-minute trip to Petal High to square off with the Class 6A Panthers in a two-quarter scrimmage.
The Panthers were ahead 12-6 when the contest was over, but the Mustangs showed signs of resilience as they prepare to kick off the regular season on Friday at home at 7 p.m. against George County.
“I liked what I saw out there tonight,” West Jones head coach Scott Pierson told his team after the game. “We still have work left to do as coaches and players. We competed tonight and I liked that. We just have to keep climbing.”
The Panthers got a touchdown midway through the first quarter and another early in the second quarter. Both extra point attempts were no good.
The Mustangs responded midway through the second quarter when quarterback Alan Follis hooked up with Taariq McCoy for a 67-yard pitch-and-catch that got the Mustangs down to the Petal 3-yard line.
Follis put the Mustangs on the board when he went around the left end and dove into the end zone for the score. Ben Cooper’s PAT was blocked.
It’s a different group of Mustangs this year than the team that won the Class 5A South State title last season, but there are still quite a few key pieces back from that team and there is plenty of young (inexperienced) talent up and down the West Jones depth chart.
George County is led by head coach Matt Caldwell, who previously coached at Taylorsville, and are a Class 6A school that finished 4-8 last year.
The Rebels return a pair of quarterbacks who each attempted at least 92 passes last year, two running backs who had at least 39 rushing attempts and its leading receiver from a year ago. The Rebels’ defense also returns two of their top three tacklers from last season.
