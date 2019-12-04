Busy high school soccer weekend on tap at Laurel Sportsplex
West Jones’ soccer teams hosted a double-header Tuesday night against Northeast Jones. The Lady Mustangs earned a 3-0 shutout victory, and the Tigers scored four unanswered goals in the second half to win 4-1.
Coming off a week-long break, neither team knew what to expect on the field. Coaches from both sides expressed how difficult things can be when having to play around the holiday season.
“We have the toughest season, in my opinion, because you get into a rhythm and then there’s a week off,” Lady Mustangs' head coach Craig Winship said. “Then you get into another rhythm and there are two weeks off. Then you get into another rhythm and the season is over. That’s pretty tough.”
“It’s a unique challenge,” said Tigers’ head coach Matt Reid, whose team fell to 4-3-2 on the year. “Football and baseball don’t have that. We get out a week for Thanksgiving and two weeks for Christmas. That’s three weeks in the middle of our season, crunch time, where we just don’t see (our players).”
Having won their last two games before the Thanksgiving break, the Lady Mustangs (7-2) came out focused on keeping the winning streak alive. Senior Kaylee Chennault and freshman Ella Jefcoat scored two early goals to give West Jones a two-score advantage going into halftime. Junior Bailey James scored seconds into the second half, crushing the spirit of any potential comeback attempts by the Lady Tigers.
“I thought the girls read the game well,” said Winship. “We don’t want them being on a treadmill, just going to the same spots every single time. We teach them to recognize what other teams are giving you and how to step into space, and I was very pleased with how they did that tonight.”
With a little more than a week remaining before the start of region play, the Lady Mustangs are testing themselves in a tournament at the Sportsplex Saturday against three 6A programs — Petal, Pearl and
