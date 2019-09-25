The West Jones Mustangs begin Region 3-5A play this week with a Friday-night showdown at home against the Brookhaven Panthers. Having had two weeks to prepare for the matchup, the Mustangs have fresh legs and are gunning for their eighth consecutive regular-season victory.
The Mustangs’ gameplan will likely mirror that of their 24-20 road win over the Panthers last November. In their last matchup, Alan Follis delivered the first 300-yard passing performance of his high school career.
Now a junior, Follis is playing even more efficiently, with a 66 percent completion rate and eight touchdowns on the year. Receivers Michael Neal and Tajrick Randolph have displayed the ability to break open games with 14 yards per catch and seven combined touchdown receptions.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Mustangs have been as disruptive as ever. The unit has racked up 31 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six interceptions and six fumble recoveries through just four football games. Four Mustangs have registered more than 20 solo tackles.
Leading the charge — literally — is linebacker Ken Russell. The surging sophomore has accounted for 35 tackles, two sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. With West Jones surrendering just over 10 points per game to opposing teams, the Panthers may struggle to keep up with the Mustangs’ emerging young offense.
The Panthers will be looking to capitalize on a little bit of positive momentum from last week. After three straight losses to begin the season, Brookhaven defeated McComb on Friday for its first win of the year. As is tradition, the Panthers have prided themselves on their ability to run the football.
Three Panthers have rushed for over 200 yards this season on more than five yards per carry. Dual threat quarterback Dre Ross has passed for 275 yards and rushed for 250. The Panthers’ area of concern lies on the defensive side of the ball, where they are surrendering 36 points per game and have only created three turnovers in four games.
Coming into Friday’s contest, the Mustangs own an 8-6 all-time record against the Panthers. Brookhaven has won three of the last four matchups, but West Jones — widely considered as contenders for the 5A south title — will be highly favored to earn another win at home and advance to 5-0 on the season.
